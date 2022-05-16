Rosalia Debuts As New Face Of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS In Super Sexy Photo Shoot: Photos

Rosalia is the latest celebrity to star as the face of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing line and she looked incredible in sexy undergarments, crop tops, and more. The 28-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfits and Kim commented, “Damnnn” with a bunch of fire flame emojis.

In one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Rosalia rocked a plunging white V-neck bralette with a pair of skintight, matching white leggings, and a baseball cap. In another photo, the singer wore a tight white short-sleeve crop top that was tied in a knot in the front styled with high-rise underwear.

Another photo pictured Rosalia wearing a plunging black bralette that revealed ample cleavage, styled with a super tiny, G-string thong. She topped her look off with a slicked-back braid and a pair of black gloves.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Skin-Tight Looks: PICS (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Apr 2022

We loved seeing Rosalia for SKIMS and we’re lucky enough to see both her and Kim model the clothing line. Kim has been looking amazing while promoting the launch of SKIMS Swim and she’s been posting a ton of photos of herself in the collection but one of our favorites was her tiny blue string bikini.

Meanwhile, Kim just landed the 2022 cover of Sports Illustrated Swim, where she looked sexier than ever in a nude triangle bikini with matching sure gloves both from SKIMS.

Aside from that SKIMS bikini, Kim rocked a black leather triangle bikini from the brand with a pair of leather Balenciaga pants while getting on a motorcycle. Throughout the shoot, she rocked a slew of swimsuits from her own brand including her strapless metallic silver suit, a cropped white and black suit, and a silver cutout one-piece.