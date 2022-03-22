Kim Kardashian Looks So Good In New Bikini Selfie, Khloe Kardashian Got All Jealous In Her Comments

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous in her new bikini selfies & Khloe jokingly got so jealous, that she took to her comments to hate on her.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure in a slew of sexy bikini photos from her recent trip to Miami. The 41-year-old looked incredible in the photos and her younger sis, Khloe, got jealous in Kim’s comment section when she hilariously wrote a nasty remark.

Kim posted the slideshow of bikini photos with the caption, “Miami I miss u already!!” to which Khloe commented, “Bi**h.”

Kim has been looking amazing while promoting the launch of SKIMS Swim in Miami and just the other day she wore a strapless, plunging metallic pink bandeau top with matching high-waisted pants.

Kim’s tiny crop top featured a super low neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her pants were skintight and buttoned around her tiny waist. She put her toned abs on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with pointed-toe matching boots and a pair of matching gloves.

Earlier that night, Kim wore a plunging metallic silver triangle bikini top styled with matching, skintight, high-waisted leggings.

Ever since Kim launched her new swim collection, her outfits have been incredibly sexy and just the other day she posted a ton of swimsuit photos to announce the launch.

In one of our favorite photos from the launch, Kim was pictured lying in the sand while wearing a plunging teal triangle bikini with matching tie-side string bottoms. One of our favorite photos and swimsuits was definitely the sexy black cutout one-piece. It had a low-cut scoop neckline with massive cutouts around the bodice and waist.