Kim Kardashian Looks Incredible In Plunging Pink Crop Top & Matching Tight Pants At SKIMS Event

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she rocked a head-to-toe metallic pink outfit while out in Miami after her SKIMS Swim event.

Kim Kardashian was out in Miami promoting her new SKIMS Swim collection and she looked fabulous when she rocked this sexy pink outfit. The 41-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a strapless, plunging metallic pink bandeau top with matching high-waisted pants.

Kim’s tiny crop top featured a super low neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her pants were skintight and buttoned around her tiny waist. She put her toned abs on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with pointed-toe matching boots and a pair of matching gloves.

As for her glam, Kim had her long black hair down in wet beach waves with a sultry smokey eye and a nude, matte lip.

While in Miami, Kim rocked another seriously sexy look for the launch party of SKIMS Swim. She donned a plunging metallic silver triangle bikini top that had her chest popping out, styled with matching, skintight, high-waisted leggings.

She accessorized the sexy ab-baring look with massive, oversized black sunglasses and a pair of clear gray Yeezy Season 8 PVC Pumps in Smoke.

Kim has been loving skintight leather and latex outfits and she rocked a tight black latex Atsuko Kudo Joy Mini Dress while on the Ellen show recently.

Kim has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she just shared another sexy pink look to her Instagram. She wore a skintight, pink latex cropped T-shirt with a pair of matching, high-waisted latex leggings.

She accessorized her outfit with a pair of pink Balenciaga Knife Shark Leather over the Knee Boots, a pink Balenciaga Asymmetric-Hem Neon Puffer Coat, and a pair of Balenciaga Bb0156S Oversized Rectangular Sunglasses.