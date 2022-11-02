Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Red Trench Coat & Platinum Bonde Hair In NYC: Photos

Kim Kardashian is off and running after another highly successful Halloween! The Kardashians star, 42, was seen stepping out at members only club Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday, November 2, rocking a to die for red trench coat and her current wavy, platinum blonde mermaid locks. In photos, Kim rocked the floor length red coat, which had black and white stripes for a sporty vibe. She wore a skintight black bodysuit underneath and finished the look with a pair of futuristic sunglasses, a fur-look handbag, black boots, and a necklace. Her glam makeup look included pink lipstick for a sheen of perfection.

The rockstar ensemble came just a day after the fashion maven took to Instagram to share an elegant, angelic photo in a tight white SKIMS dress for a new brand campaign. And on Halloween, she obliterated the competition as X-Men‘s Mystique. complete with tight blue latex bodysuit and facial prosthetics.

All of it comes amid drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, whose infamous Anti-Semitic comments ignited a firestorm of controversy and got him dropped by Adidas and Balenciaga, among others. The SKNN skincare maven, however, manages to continually rise above the rapper’s seemingly continuous antics. And according to a source, her family is completely “done” with him, despite the fact that he shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the reality TV legend.

“Kim’s family feels like they have been down this road with Kanye before and every single time that they forgive him he goes and throws them all under the bus again. But this time is different,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in October. Aside from wearing a White Lives Matter shirt during Paris Fashion Week, he’s also continually taken to social media to attack Kim’s family members, and even her ex boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

Even more damaging, his relationship with his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, seems to have completely broken down. “By this point, there was no salvaging the relationship that he had with Kris,” the insider continued. “She is the grandmother to his children and the lack of respect was shocking to her, as well as incredibly hurtful.”

None of this, however, has stopped Kim from continually looking amazing, even on a Wednesday night in November.