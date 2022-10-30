Kim Kardashian Morphs Into ‘X-Men’s Mystique & Rocks Tight Blue Latex: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, was barely recognizable as she morphed into X-Men‘s Mystique — aka Raven Darkholme — for Halloween. The 42-year-old looked just like the blue scaled mutant, who was played by Rebecca Romijn in the original films, and Jennifer Lawrence in the prequels. Kim gave her millions of followers a look at the skintight latex costume and matching blue face paint via her Instagram story on Saturday, Oct. 29.

She was in her massive closet as she filmed herself in the catsuit, which appeared to be by her go-to designer Balenciaga with their knife boot “pantalegging” and gloved hands. She added a sliced back red wig to the look and yellow contact lenses to further emulate the comic book character who was brought to the big screen decades later.

Notably, Rebecca originated the role in the first X-Men film in 2000, going on to reprise Mystique in X2: X-Men United, and X-Men: The Last Stand. Jennifer took over the role with 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as Mystique for Halloween 👀💙pic.twitter.com/Kgu3B5CcFL — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) October 30, 2022

The X-Men villain is one of the most important in the Marvel verse, with the ability to shape shift — often wreaking havoc for the good guys, including Halle Berry‘s Storm and Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine. In real life, Kim is also known to change up her look — especially her hair color — creating an interesting parallel between the Hulu star and the comic book character.

In other videos, Kim turned around and modeled her look against a spotlit wall as someone else filmed in her home. It’s unclear where she was going, however, it appeared to be a celeb-filled party as she interacted with a barely recognizable Diddy outside of the venue. The “Been Around The World” rapper nailed his take of the late Heath Ledger‘s Joker from Batman sequel The Dark Night. After he performed a routine including a card — and told her she smelled like “Kim Kardashian” and invited her to “come play” — Kim laughed and declared she was “dead.”