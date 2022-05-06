Rebecca Romijn Admits To ‘A Lot Of Fond Memories’ With Ex John Stamos

Rebecca Romijn reflected on her past marriage to John Stamos in an episode of The Talk on Thursday, May 5. The 49-year-old actress opened up about her time with the Full House star, 58, during the interview with her now-husband Jerry O’Connell, 48, as seen in the clip from Entertainment Tonight. Rebecca spoke about the difficult feelings that divorce brings up.

Even though splitting up was hard, Rebecca admitted that she had a lot of good times with her former husband to look back on. “I have a lot of really fun memories. I have a lot of very fond memories of him, a lot of things about him that I miss,” she said.

While she and Jerry made jokes and discussed the split, Rebecca did admit to running into John while driving by a strip mall. “I saw him just a few weeks ago,” she said, before saying that she was driving with their daughters in the car, when she saw the actor walk by in sunglasses and a ballcap. Jerry asked why she didn’t roll down the window and say something to him, and she quipped, “I didn’t think my hair looked good.”

Before they got to Rebecca’s past marriage, Jerry and his wife discussed first meeting, while she was on a date with someone else, while she and the Full House star were separated. Rebecca was married to John from 1998 until 2005. She married Jerry in 2007, and the two have been together ever since.

Even though she reflected on her time with John, Rebecca still gushed over her husband at another point in the interview. “Being married to you is so fun,” she said. “You make me laugh really hard. When I get mad at you, which I do… you’re always able to diffuse me in a way that makes me laugh so hard.” Jerry revealed that he learned that making Rebecca laugh to “diffuse” her was the best way to deal with conflict from the actress’s mother.