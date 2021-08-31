See Pic

Rebecca Romjin & Jerry O’Connell’s Twin Daughters, 12, Look So Grown Up On 1st Day Of 7th Grade

Rebecca Romjin, Jerry O'Connell
Shutterstock
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'ConnellHallmark Channel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'ConnellHallmark Channel's American Rescue Dog Show, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn'Reign of the Supermen' film premiere, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 TV show premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 17 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘X-Men’ actress posted a sweet first day of school photo of her daughters Dolly and Charlie, where she said they had a great start to the year!

It’s officially back to school season! Rebecca Romjin, 48, sent her 12-year-old twins Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip off for their first day of seventh grade on Monday August 30. The two girls looked incredibly excited to start their school year. Rebecca also wrote that the girls’ made a seamless transition back into the world of academia after their summer vacation.

The photo showed the twins’ first day outfits, as the girls were all smiles. Charlie sported a light green cardigan with denim short-shorts, plus white, high-top sneakers. Dolly’s first day outfit was made up of a tie-dye t-shirt and sweatshirt with white shorts, and a pink pair of Converse. “Slight dress code violation but 1st day of 7th grade went without a hitch,” Rebecca wrote in the caption.

The end of summer is always somewhat bittersweet, but it seems like the twins are prepared for the new school year. Back in July, the X-Men star posted a photo of the twins spending time with her and her sister. She also revealed that she’d finally gotten her daughters cell phones in March. “Goodbye childhood,” she wrote in the caption.

Rebecca and Jerry with the twins in 2017. (Mega)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Twins: The Olsen Sisters, Sprouse Brothers, & More Famous Pairs

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Chanel, Vintage
Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse. Cole Sprouse, left, and Dylan Sprouse arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict The Actors Fund Looking Ahead Awards, Los Angeles, America - 04 Dec 2014

Dolly and Charlie are Rebecca’s only children. She had them with her husband, actor Jerry O’Connell in 2008. Rebecca started dating Jerry in 2004, and she married the Jerry Maguire actor in 2005. Over 15 years into their marriage, it seems like Jerry and Rebecca find all sorts of ways to keep their relationship fresh and fun. Jerry joked that the twins were the secret to their successful marriage in a 2019 interview with HollywoodLife. “I’m as shocked as you, I’m more shocked than anybody. What is our secret? Have twins, and then you can’t get divorced because neither one of you wants the twins by yourself so you have to stay together,” he joked. Besides just the twins, there’s obviously a lot of trust in their relationship, because back in May 2020, the pair decided to try styling each other’s hair amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 