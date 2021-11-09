Rebecca Romijn Shares Rare Family Photo With Jerry O’Connell & Twin Daughters, 12

Rebecca Romijn celebrated her 49th birthday with her husband & two twin daughters as they attended a Rolling Stones concert.

Rebecca Romijn celebrated her 49th birthday in style when she attended a Rolling Stones concert with her husband, Jerry O’Connell, and their twin daughters – Dolly and Charlie – both 12 years old. The family rarely shares family photos so we were pleasantly surprised to see the whole gang together.

Rebecca posted the photo with the caption, “Rock n Roll bday with @therollingstones Thanks for the bday love everybody!” The family of four attended the concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and they all looked fabulous.

Rebecca rocked a tie-dye purple tongue T-shirt tucked into high-waisted skintight black leather pants while Jerry rocked a black tongue T-shirt. Meanwhile, the twins rocked vintage Rolling Stones T-shirts with black sweatshirts on top.

Jerry posted a screenshot of a DailyMail article from the same concert and hilariously captioned the photo, “Killin’ it in the comments today!” One comment on the article read, “Cute family. Just goes to show a funny man doesn’t have to be attractive to get a beautiful woman and vice versa.” Another comment read, “He’s such a tool.” We think it’s absolutely hysterical that Jerry just shakes off and laughs about the mean comments.

We rarely get to see the whole family together, so it was definitely a treat. However, Rebecca is always posting photos of herself with her two daughters, and just the other day she posted a picture of herself hugging her daughters with the caption, “Sunday supper with the fam,” as she tagged Jerry as the photographer.