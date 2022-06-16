Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Black Leather Catsuit As She Exits Her $600K Lamborghini In LA

Kim Kardashian was the definition of glamour during her most recent night out in Los Angeles. The SKIMS founder showed off her famous figure in a black leather catsuit that clung to every curve. Matching black stiletto boots and a small black bag completed her look, but it was her ride that was the ultimate accessory. Kim’s luxurious Lamborghini Uris, the first SUV from the Italian carmaker, is worth a jaw dropping $600K.

Kim, who has a fleet of fancy cars, including a Maybach minivan worth $400K, previously revealed to Vogue that the Lamborghini Uris is on of her “faves” — and that she gifted the custom SUV to herself. But, no matter how sought after the Lamborghini Uris is, with Kim’s killer curves perfectly encased in her clingy catsuit, even the most ardent auto fan might have a hard time paying much mind to the luxury vehicle behind her. Amping up the sex appeal, Kim’s skin-tight suit was unzipped to her waist, putting her cleavage on full display. The all-black outfit was the perfect contrast to her long platinum blonde hair.

Although Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson wasn’t pictured with her on the night out, she was still rocking her tan from their recent trip to Tahiti. The 41-year-old reality star and the Saturday Night Live alum escaped to paradise aboard her private jet on June 6, and a few days after they returned Kim uploaded photos from their trip to her Instagram page.

A source close to Kim shared details of their top secret trip with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They stayed in their own private home,” the insider revealed, “and it was literally heaven. This vacation was a place they had never been together, and it was so romantic and special.” The insider confirmed that Kim and Pete did kayak, as seen in the photos she shared. They also “went snorkeling, and cooked food and really were able to relax. Most people don’t know this, but Pete is an amazing cook, and he loves to cook for Kim.”

“They are both madly in love with each other, and they tell each other that they are in love a lot,” the source added. The 5-star getaway for two came just a week after Kim was quizzed on The Kardashians over whether she was “in love” with Pete, or not. Kim may not have been ready to spill her true feelings for Pete, but that didn’t stop Khloé Kardashian from teasing Kim about their status and revealing on Twitter that her sister Kim is “in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.”