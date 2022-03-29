Watch

Kim Kardashian Shows Off $400,000 Maybach Minivan On ‘Million Dollar Wheels’: Watch

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Beverly Hills, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West
With four kids and a bunch of nieces and nephews, it’s only practical for Kim Kardashian to have a minivan. Of course, hers is a bit more luxurious than the average mom’s carpool vehicle!

Kim Kardashian is now the proud owner of a $400,000 Maybach minivan! She was given the car during the season finale of Million Dollar Wheels, which aired on Discovery+ earlier this week. Celebrity car dealer, RD Whittington, presented Kim with her gorgeous new set of wheels during the episode. In a preview clip, seen below, she can be seen entering the car for the first time. “Oh my God, this is amazing!” Kim gushed, as she checked out her new whip.

Even though Kim is one of the biggest and busiest celebrities, she always tries to make time for her four kids, and a lot of their quality time together is spent during school drop-offs and pick-ups. This new minivan is the perfect vehicle for Kim to transport her kids, as well as any of her nieces and nephews, wherever they need to go. The van is super spacious, with comfortable leather seats. Kim already has a number of luxury cars, and this is definitely an exciting addition to her collection.

Kim Kardashian out and about. (MEGA)

Kim shares four children with her ex, Kanye West, who she filed for divorce from in Feb. 2021. Although the pair’s divorce settlement is still being worked out, their marriage was officially “terminated,” making them both “legally single,” earlier this month. Although Kim has been dealing with a lot of public drama involving Kanye in 2022, she is focused on co-parenting the kids as best as they can. In fact, Kim and Kanye put on a united front when they both attended their son, Saint West’s, soccer game on March 27.

Meanwhile, Kim seems extremely happy in her new relationship with Pete Davidson. The pair got together after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and have been hot and heavy ever since. Earlier in March, they even went Instagram official when Kim posted photos with Pete on her social media account for the first time.