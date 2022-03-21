Kim Kardashian Proves She’s The Ultimate Soccer Mom At Son Saint West’s Game: See Photos

Kim Kardashian was 6-year-old Saint West’s biggest fan on Sunday as she cheered him on and hugged him close at his soccer game.

Kim Kardashian is a soccer mom — a Balenciaga-wearing soccer mom, that is! The Kardashians star showed up to support son Saint, 6, on Sunday at his sports game and cheered him on on the sidelines. For the outing, Kim sported a white $1150 Balenciaga jersey with blue and red stripes on the side and kept up her energy with a cup of Starbucks coffee. She also snuggled with her sweet boy on breaks as her bodyguards kept watch behind her.

Kim is ever the loving mom! The 41-year-old shared some more time with Saint in recent Instagram stories uploaded on March 15 as the two adorably sang “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto. The two appeared to be having a blast as they bonded over the song as they tried on filters that adjusted the color of their eyes to blue and green.

Saint also shared some time with dad, Kanye West, recently as the father-son duo celebrated Saint’s love for sports. On Jan. 21, the little boy showed off his dunking skills on an outdoor basketball court in the now-deleted Instagram snap as the Yeezy designer looked ecstatic about about his son playing the game!

Morever, Saint got to play a fun game of catch with NFL superstar Tom Brady, 44, in a luxury suite at Raymond James Stadium. The video posted by Ye took place on November 22, before Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New York Giants 30-10. The “Off the Grid” rapper watched his son throw the football around with Tom, which he recorded and shared to Instagram in a 2-minute-long black-and-white video.

At the beginning of the video, Tom told Saint, “You catch it good,” as the pair threw the ball back and forth. “Say, Daddy, you’re going to have to throw me the ball all the time now,’” Tom added, which incited a laugh from Kanye as he was recording the interaction.