Saint West, 5, Plays Catch With Tom Brady In Adorable Video Shared By Kanye West — Watch

Tom Brady threw the football around with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s five-year-old son at a suite in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home stadium.

Saint West got a lesson in football from none other than the GOAT himself, Tom Brady. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s five-year-old son got to play a fun game of catch with the NFL superstar, 44, in a luxury suite at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, before Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New York Giants 30-10. Kanye, 44, comfortably watched his son throw the football around with Tom, which he recorded and shared to Instagram in a 2-minute-long black-and-white video that can be seen below.

At the start of the video, Tom told Saint, “You catch it good,” as the pair threw the ball back and forth. “Say, Daddy, you’re going to have to throw me the ball all the time now,’ ” Tom added, which garnered a laugh from Kanye as he was recording the interaction. The superstar quarterback — who is a dad himself to three kids: John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 14, who goes by Jack, Benjamin Rein Brady, 11, and Vivian Lake Brady, 8 — then told Saint, “I also want my kids to play catch with me and they’re like, ‘Dad, I’ve had enough.’ “

As Tom and Saint continued playing catch, Ye’s eldest son admitted that he’s a fan of basketball, as well. But when Tom asked Saint if he likes skiing, the little one said he’s “never” done the winter sport. He also said that he plays soccer “sometimes” — but confessed that he’s “not that good.” Tom then shared that his middle child Benjamin would be in attendance at the upcoming game against the Giants, which gave Kanye a fun idea. “You could play catch with my son, and I’ll draw with your son,” the Donda rapper suggested to Tom. “I’m a little bit creative.”

The game of catch kept going, as Tom suggested to Saint to move further into the distance because it had gotten “too easy.” But when Saint went too far away, Tom had to call it out. “That’s too far. I can’t throw it that far. I’m not even warmed up. I’m getting too old,” the 7-time Super Bowl champ said. Saint missed the next toss, but Kanye chalked it up to his son having to wear a cast after injuring his arm in mid-September.

All of Kanye and Kim’s children are so talented, and it looks like Saint may have a future in football! After all, Tom Brady could probably teach anyone how to excel in the sport.