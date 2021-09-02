Exclusive

Kim Kardashian ‘Hurt’ As Kanye West Keeps Airing Out Their ‘Dirty Laundry’ In His Music

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim Kardashian is ‘hurt’ by soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West airing out their ‘dirty laundry’ in his new album, ‘Donda.’

Kanye West’s long-awaited tenth studio album Donda arrived on August 29, and some lyrics in particular have caught the attention of listeners. In the track “Hurricane,” the rapper, 44, seemingly hinted that he cheated on his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian at some point after they welcomed their first two children. The lyrics in question go: “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

kanye west and kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (SplashNews)

In the wake of the album’s debut, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that the SKIMS founder, 40, does not appreciate her former partner’s candor. “Kim doesn’t want Kanye to air out their dirty laundry,” the source told HL. “She is repeatedly getting hurt by his right to speech.” The source added that the “dirty laundry” is “bringing back memories” of Kanye’s abortion comments at his political rally last July.

Amid his presidential bid last year, the rapper told the crowd that he and Kim had considered an abortion during her pregnancy with their eldest child, North, 8. The two also share Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, together. “This is bringing back memories of when he talked about a possible abortion,” our source continued. “Kim finds it inappropriate in every way. It is a constant reminder she has no say in anything he does.”

Elsewhere in “Hurricane,” Kanye also seemingly alludes to the mansion in suburban Los Angeles that he once resided in with Kim, which was featured in Architectural Digest last February. “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement,” he raps in a separate verse. “$60 million home, never went home to it / Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk.”

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The two wed in 2014 after two years of dating. A source told TMZ at the time that the decision to split was “amicable,” with the couple seeking joint custody of their four children. A source previously told HL that Kim wants to be at a good place with Kanye for the sake of their kids. “She’s willing to do anything to get them to the best place as possible for the sake of the kids,” the source said. “That’s her primary concern.”