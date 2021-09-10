Breaking News

Saint West, 5, Breaks His Arm & Mom Kim Kardashian Is Devastated: ‘I’m Not OK’

Kim Kardashian revealed that her son, Saint West, has broken his arm ‘in a few places.’ Kim admitted she ‘cried’ as she dealt with her child’s injury.

Saint West, 5, suffered an unfortunate injury, and mom Kim Kardashian, 40, was by his side through it all. Kim revealed on her Instagram Story that her oldest son broke his arm and had to get a cast on his right arm. She shared photos of Saint after the injury.

“Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not okay,” Kim captioned a photo of Saint in a wheelchair. She later posted a photo of Saint’s new black cast. “Poor baby,” she wrote. Kim has not revealed how Saint broke his arm.

Kids get hurt, it’s a part of life. In 2020, Kim and Kanye West’s daughter, Chicago West, 3, fell out of her high chair and scratched her face. “The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out,” Kim revealed on Good Morning America. “Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it.”

It’s been a roller coaster year for Kim and Saint. The 5-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in the fall of 2020 after being exposed to the virus. “Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kim on KUWTK. “And North is saying she’s feeling sick.” She later said in her confessional, “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.”

Kim was recently spotted out at Nobu Malibu in a custom Balenciaga outfit with a long cape. She was celebrating Karjenner pal Jeff Leatham‘s 50th birthday. As Kim walked into the restaurant, a small child accidentally stepped on her cape!

Kim is expected to attend the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. She has not confirmed that she’ll be there, but she’s been a staple on the red carpet at the Met Gala for years. Kylie Jenner, 24, who is expecting her second child, is already in New York City.