‘KUWTK’: Kim Reveals That Son Saint West, 5, Tested Positive For COVID-19 Last Fall

Saint West falls victim to the coronavirus on next week’s episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and Kim Kardashian shared the news in a preview clip on May 20.

Poor Saint West! The youngster, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was diagnosed with the coronavirus last fall. His illness was kept under wraps until now, when Kim revealed the news in a preview for the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kim says on a phone call. “North [West] is saying she’s really sick.” In a confessional, she adds, “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.”

The exact timing of when the episode was filmed is unclear. However, the preview also references Kim’s birthday, as well as Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s birthdays. All of those occasions took place at the end of October and beginning of November, so it appears that Saint had the virus around that time. The preview did not reveal how he may have contracted the illness, or whether or not anyone else in the family tested positive afterward.

Saint is not the first KarJenner family member to have COVID, though. Back in March, both Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian tested positive for coronavirus. Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented Khloe’s journey in lockdown, which ultimately resulted in the strengthening of her relationship with ex, Tristan Thompson, who stepped up to take care of their daughter while Khloe was sick.

While filming this most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family was getting tested fairly regularly. However, none of the family members have publicly disclosed whether or not they’ve gotten the COVID vaccine or plan to.

As this season of KUWTK winds down, viewers are getting ready to say goodbye to the Kardashians on E! In 2020, the family announced that this season, their 20th, would be the last. However, they have since signed a deal with Hulu, so there’s plenty of content still to come. “This is the next chapter,” Kris recently teased. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but — spoiler — we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”