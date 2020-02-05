Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago, 2, Has Stitches After Cutting Her ‘Whole Face’ During Scary Fall

Oh no! Kim Kardashian said that her precious daughter Chicago West had to get stitches on her 2-year-old face after taking a terrifying tumble out of her high chair.

As a mother of four, Kim Kardashian, 39, does her best to manage everything. As she said during her visit to Good Morning America on Feb. 5, she runs a tight ship – but you can’t plan for everything. Take, for example, what happened to 2-year-old Chicago West. “The other day, my daughter, Chicago fell out of her high chair, [and] cut her whole face,” Kim said, acknowledging that life sometimes just happens. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that her young daughter had to get stitches after this tumble. “Stuff happens, and you just got to roll with it.” Thankfully, Kim noted that – despite possibly having a “big scar” – Chi is “okay.”

With so many kids – North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, and 8-month-old Psalm – it makes sense that Kim would be more of a drill sergeant than a “Cool Mom” when it comes to how she runs her household. “The whole day is chaotic, but I’m very micromanaging. I get up at 5:40 [am], in by 6:00, done by 7:00. They wake up, I get them up at 7:05. Breakfast at 7:30. Out the door by 7:55. Like, it’s super micro-managed.”

During the visit to Good Morning America, Kim revealed how her family helped influence her decision to study law and work on criminal justice reform. “I think what drew me to Miss Alice Johnson was just knowing that, you know, a decision she made tore apart her whole family,” said Kim, referencing the Memphis grandmother she helped free from prison in 2018. Alice, a first-time offender, was convicted in 1996 of eight federal criminal charges after she got involved in a drug trafficking ring. “She has so many brothers and sisters and kids and grandkids, and so I really put myself in her situation thinking, well, what would I have done if I had to feed my children and knowing that a bad choice changed her whole life really made me feel for her and understand her, said Kim.

FULL INTERVIEW: @KimKardashian talks new projects, from criminal justice reform to her new inclusive shapewear line. https://t.co/YxKM7LjZW6 pic.twitter.com/DHKLVsRxEc — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2020

Efforts to get Alice, a non-violent offender and a model prisoner, released began years before her release. Hers was one of the 16,776 petitions filed in President Barack Obama’s 2014 clemency project. In 2018, Kim famously used her celebrity influence to get President Donald Trump to commute her sentence, and Alice was released. Alice’s case, according to Kim, was one of the inspirations behind her new Oxygen project, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

“I picked cases with completely different situations where very traumatic things have happened — anything from sex trafficking to murders, where if you see what happened to them or what they have done on paper, you would not understand,” she said on Good Morning America. “But once you hear their story and feel like you see what led them to make those choices, you realize that we’re not really different from them.”