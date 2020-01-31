Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Pic Of Saint, Chicago, & Psalm Cuddled Together In Matching PJs

Kim Kardashian keeps treating us to the cutest snaps of her kids! The mom of 4 shared a black and white photo on Jan. 31, of her 3 youngest — Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and 8-month-old Psalm, who smiled in the arms of his big brother!

Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of three of her four kids wearing matching striped pajamas on January 31. Saint, 4, Chicago West, 2, and 8-month-old Psalm, are all pictured together in the black and white Instagram photo, captioned “baby love.” Kim and Kanye West‘s eldest child, North, 6, was not present in the photo.

Psalm can be seen smiling with his mouth wide open. He’s pictured in the arms of big bro, Saint, who planted a sweet kiss on the top of his head. Meanwhile, Chicago is seated on the right of her brothers with two adorable top knots in her hair.

The Skims founder, 39, who is known to dress her babies in fashionable looked, even had the kids’ names print on their pajamas. The collared shirts on Chicago and Saint featured a left pocket underneath their respective names. Psalm’s PJs did not, as the near 1-year-old wore a zip-up onesie version of his siblings’ sleepwear.

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kardashian family friend and frequent Keeping Up guest, Larsa Pippen commented on the new photo with three red heart emojis. E! star and friend of Kim’s, Olivia Pierson added, “The cutest most sweetest babies!!!!” with a heart-eyed emoji.

More fans joined in on the cuteness overload with kind comments of their own. “They’re getting so big,” one fan wrote. “I just wanna squish them!!!!!,” another added.