Kim Kardashian & Saint West Sing ‘Encanto’ Hit Song Together In Sweet Video: Watch

saint west, kim kardashian
Vasquez-Max Lopes-Lalo / Backgrid
Kanye West, Saint West. Kanye West, kisses his son Saint after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, in Chicago Cubs White Sox Baseball, Chicago, USA - 23 Sep 2018
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West touch down in Miami after their 'make or break' vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their private jet left Punta Cana’s private airfield early Sunday morning. There have been no reports as yeton the state of their marriage although rapper Kanye did post a happy family video at the end of last week. In the short clip, West, 43, clad in a hockey jersey, sings what seems to be a snippet from Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” before hopping out of the golf cart he was riding in and dancing alongside it. Kardashian, who seems to be filming, can be heard laughing in the background. There have been no other sightings of the couple who went to extreme lengths not to be seen during the seven-day trip. They stayed in the luxurious Villa Tartaruga at the exclusive Puntacana Resort & Club. Sources say the rapper "suggested they take a family trip together" amid their marital crisis, which saw Kanye, 43, claim he'd been trying to divorce Kim, 39, for two years back in July. Kim and Kanye's marital problems became public knowledge after the rapper shared private details of their life during his presidential rally in July, including the claim that they considered aborting North. Their make or break vacation comes amid claims North would prefer to live with her dad rather than mom Kim. The couple also shares four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm. After Kanye’s meltdown, where he received visitors ranging from Justin Bieber to Dave Chappelle, West visited a Wyoming hospital after he and Kardashian were seen locked in an intense discussion in a parked car. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kim and Kanye. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693381_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Hit the Beach as they Babysit North and Saint While Kim Jets Off to Wyoming with Kanye. 27 Jul 2020 Pictured: Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691192_033.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian takes Baby Saint to a doctors appointment after returning from their vacation.
The mom and son sang a sweet duet to the inescapable song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from the Disney hit.

Like so many parents across the country, Kim Kardashian can’t escape Encanto and specifically the animated musical’s standout song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The 41-year-old reality star and her son Saint West6, sang the viral hit together in a video that Kim shared to her Instagram story on Tuesday March 15. The two looked like they were having a blast bonding over the song.

In the video, Kim was letting Saint play with her phone, as he looked at himself with Instagram filters that turned his eye colors blue and then green, while the Encanto song played in the background. Saint was adorable as he seemed like he couldn’t believe the filter turned his eyes a different color. When the eye color switched from blue to green, Kim pointed it out excitedly, while Saint sang, “I have green eyes!” The last clip featured both Kim and Saint adorably singing the song into the phone together.

Encanto has been a smash hit for Disney since it dropped in November 2021, and kids can’t seem to get enough of the instant animated classic. Kim isn’t the only star who’s shown love to the film! How I Met Your Father star Hillary Duff shared a video of herself singing the same viral song back in January. Even That 70s Show alum Topher Grace admitted that he might break a “no screens” rule to show his kids the movie, which stars his former co-star Wilmer Valderrama. The movie doesn’t seem like it’s going away any time soon either, as it netted three Oscar nominations, including for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song (for “Dos Oruguitas”).

Kim Kardashian and Saint West go for a stroll. (Vasquez-Max Lopes-Lalo / Backgrid)

North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Other than Saint, Kim has posted tons of sweet videos with her kids, showing a love of music in many of them. The SKIMs founder lip-synced to yet another Encanto song (“The Family Madrigal”) with her eldest daughter North, 8, in a sweet TikTok back in January. More recently, she donned emo makeup with North and her niece Penelope Disick, 9, to rock out to Machine Gun Kelly’s hit duet with Willow Smith “Emo Girl.”