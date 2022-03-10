Watch

Kim Kardashian Wears ‘Emo’ Makeup With North & Penelope To Sing MGK’s Song Together: Watch

North, Penelope, and Kim Kardashian teamed up for an ’emo girl’ celebration in a recent TikTok, wearing mid-aughts era makeup worthy of a Warped Tour.

North West is ready to get emo! The 8-year-old shared a new TikTok on Wednesday night, showing herself, cousin Penelope Disick, 9, and mom Kim Kardashian, 41, all wearing black makeup on their eyes and lips and mouthing the words to Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith‘s song “emo girl.” The video cut from North to Kim to Penelope and back, all lip syncing emphatically and being adorable in the process! North and Kim both rocked a goth look with smudged black eye shadow and black lips while Penelope outlined her lips with black pencil and also sported black eyeshadow.

The TikTok comes as a part of North and Kim’s joint social media account, where North often posts numerous videos by herself and also with her mom. The adorable mother-daughter duo filmed a video on Jan. 13 that was just as creative and cute, where North lip synced the song “The Family Madrigal” from the Oscar-nominated animated Disney flick Encanto. Standing behind North, Kim does her best to keep up with the words. So sweet!

Although North continues to post creative, fun videos on TikTok, her father, Kanye West, made it clear he wasn’t happy about the situation, calling out mom Kim on Feb. 4 for putting their daughter on the social media platform “against my will.” North shares her TikTok account with Kim and the videos are monitored by Kim before they are posted, but Kanye is still not pleased with the arrangement.

He also called out his ex back in January for allowing North to be on social media without consulting him. In an interview, Kanye revealed he sent his cousins to talk to Kim on his behalf and said the TikTok was one of his concerns. He explained, “There’s two things I [told my cousins], tell her, “Security’s not gonna be in between me and my kids,’ and also tell her, ‘Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok. And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.'” Kanye claimed that the TikTok was created without him knowing, and accused Kim of “trying to antagonize” him with it.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and they’ve both (seemingly) moved on romantically. However, a new relationship hasn’t stopped ‘Ye from discussing his breakup from Kim in the press. He’s been extremely vocal with claims about how Kim is allegedly trying to keep their four children away from him.