Our Oscars 2022 Predictions: Who Will Win Big At The Academy Awards?

When the 2022 Oscars returns in full force on March 27th, some very talented folks are going to walk away with the gold. Our team reveals who they think will come out on top before the big show!

The 2022 awards season is in full swing, which means the Oscars are coming! The 94th Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 on ABC. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the ceremony, which honors the best in film over the past year. Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood such as Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, and Nicole Kidman are nominated for the coveted Oscar. Films like West Side Story, King Richard, Encanto, Being the Ricardos, and Dune scored several nominations, while The Power of the Dog led the pack with 12 total nominations.

Of course, there’s frontrunners in each Oscars category ever year. But viewers — as well as the nominees themselves — could be in for some surprises when this year’s winners are announced on March 27. Take a look at HollywoodLife‘s predictions for the 2022 Oscars major categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more.

Best Picture

Winner: The Power Of The Dog, Runner Up: Coda

There is no denying it, CODA has become the one to beat, especially given films momentum at other recent award shows. The film’s cast took home the top prize for cast ensemble at the SAG Awards and then won Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Awards a week later. Still, leading the pack with 12 overall nominations, Jane Campion’s Western psychodrama with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst has been critical favorite since it’s debut on debut at the Venice Film Festival, has racked in sizable viewership numbers on Netflix, and if it wins, it will be the first movie from the streamer to win Best Picture.

Best Director

Winner: Kenneth Branagh, Runner Up: Jane Campion

Jane Campion did a superb job directing The Power of the Dog. But further credit goes to Kenneth Branagh as the mastermind behind the coming-of-age British film Belfast. He directed the critically acclaimed project that follows a young boy’s (played by Jude Hill) childhood in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the start of a conflict called The Troubles. Belfast features fantastic performances by Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, and Catriona Balfe, but Kenneth’s directing leadership is truly what makes the film so flawless.

Best Actress

Winner: Kristen Stewart, Runner Up: Jessica Chastain

All hail Kristen Stewart. She’s come a long way from Twilight to her critically acclaimed role as Princess Diana in Spencer. Kristen’s revered performance in Pablo Larrain‘s psychological drama film earned the star her first-ever Oscar nomination. She also scored nomination at the Golden Globe Awards and at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. However, Kristen was left off the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. She’s facing some tough competition from Jessica Chastain of The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Jessica won for Female Actor in a Leading Role at the SAGs, so she also stands a good chance at winning the Oscar. But on our list, Kristen remains the frontrunner.

Best Actor

Winner: Will Smith, Runner Up: Andrew Garfield

Everyone’s expecting Will Smith to win Best Actor at this year’s Oscars. Sure, Andrew Garfield was radiant in Tick, Tick…Boom!, but Will completely crushed his role in King Richard. He plays Richard Williams, father and tennis coach of Venus and Serena Williams. Will already won at the Golden Globes and at the SAGs this year, so it won’t be surprising if things go his way at the 2022 Oscars. He’s been nominated at the Oscars before for Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness, but never won. We’re betting that changes on March 27.

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Ariana DeBose, Runner Up: Kirsten Dunst

Ariana DeBose got her shining moment in Steven Spielberg‘s new remake of West Side Story. She plays the pivotal role of Anita, a Puerto Rican immigrant who is dating Bernando. Ariana’s skyrocketed to fame thanks to the musical film adaptation and won the best supporting actress role at the SAGs. She’s up against The Power of the Dog‘s Kirsten Dunst among others for the Oscar. But if momentum means anything, then Ariana will be victorious at the upcoming star-studded ceremony.

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Troy Kotsur, Runner Up: Jesse Plemons

Coda breakout star Troy Kotsur is a likely winner at the 2022 Oscars. The deaf actor is on a hot streak following his historic victory at the SAG Awards. Troy’s been celebrated for his supporting role as deaf fisherman Frank Rossi in Coda. The feel-good film has really resonated with viewers and critics, and that’s especially thanks to Troy. The Best Supporting Actor category will probably come down to Troy and The Power of the Dog star Jesse Plemons. It’s a tough race, but we think Troy has the edge.

Best Original Song

Winner: ‘Dos Oruguitas’, Runner Up: ‘No Time To Die’

Cue “Dos Oruguintas,” because the hit tune from Encanto is the Best Original Song frontrunner for the 2022 Oscars. Lin-Manuel Miranda is the brains behind the song sung by Sebastian Yatra. “Dos Oruguintas,” which is considered Encanto‘s best song, is a hit for kids and adults. “No Time To Die,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell‘s theme song from the new James Bond film, is great as well, don’t get us wrong. But we just can’t imagine Best Original Song going to anything else but “Dos Oruguintas.” Besides, who wants to deny Lin of his EGOT? The Broadway composer has already won two Emmys, three Grammys and three Tony awards, so all he needs is that Oscar statue!