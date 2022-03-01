Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall & Amy Schumer Spotted Together For The First Time For Oscar Rehearsals

Get ready to laugh – and look fab while doing it. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were totally glam while prepping to host the 94th Academy Awards.

If this first look is any indication, expect Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer to bring the glitz and beauty along with the funny when they host the upcoming Academy Awards. The trio of Oscar hosts was spotted for the first time on Monday (Feb. 28) in Los Angeles, as they headed to rehearsals for the Mar. 27 extravaganza. Wanda, 57, dressed appropriately for the late Southern California winter, rocking a white pantsuit with a protective facemask. She accessorized the look with a bit of bling on her fingers, ears, and neck.

Regina, 51, opted for a look that merged comfort and class. The Girls’ Trip star wore a plunging black gown with silver embellishments. She complimented the look with a pair of swishy silver earrings and wore her hair down. The glam dress flowed and breathed, making it a perfect outfit for Regina to wear while practicing what she’ll do when helping to host the 94th Academy Awards.

Amy, 40, was ready to put in the work. She wore a light purple sweatshirt with matching pants and dark gray slippers as she headed into rehearsal. Later, photographers captured her wearing a black suit jacket with a matching black skirt. Amy sipped from a bottle of water as she made her way in, hydrating after that costume change. It’s likely that viewers will see all three go through multiple outfit changes throughout the night as they host and hand out accolades.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” said the show’s producer, Will Packer, in a Feb. 15 statement that announced the trio of hosts. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!” The three women added, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”

“Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars… Now, multiply that by three,” added Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Regina, Amy, and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”