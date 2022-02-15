Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes Confirmed As Hosts Of The Show

With over a month to go until the 2022 Oscars on March 27, the hosts for the show were revealed on the Feb. 15 episode of ‘Good Morning America.’

The nominees are in, and now, the public also knows who has been tapped to host the Academy Awards in 2022. On Feb. 15, the exciting announcement was made on Good Morning America. When the Oscars air on ABC on March 27, they will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The trio of funny ladies are sure to make the evening a night to be remembered.

This is the first time since 2018 that the show will have a host. The previous three ceremonies have relied on presenters to lead the evening, but the show will be back to its regularly scheduled programming in 2022. This is also the first time since 1987 that three people will be hosting, and the first time ever that three women have taken the helm.

Jimmy Kimmel led the charge as host of the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. Before that, Chris Rock hosted the 2016 ceremony and Ellen DeGeneres led things in 2014. Viewership was down big time during the 2021 Oscars, although this was understandable due to the show taking place amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards were revealed on Feb. 8 by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jones. Some notable nominees include married couples Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, as well as Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Will Smith also scored a nomination for King Richard, while Denzel Washington got another Oscar nod for his role in The Tragedy of MacBeth. While Lady Gaga missed out on a nomination for her role in House of Gucci, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman were recognized for their acting in Spencer and Being the Ricardos, respectively.

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27. The show will air at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.