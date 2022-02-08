Lady Gaga Breaks Silence After Oscars Snub: ‘Congratulations’ To My ‘Friends’

Lady Gaga’s work in ‘House of Gucci’ wasn’t recognized by the Academy. Regardless, the actress still graciously congratulated all the 2022 Oscar nominees.

To the surprise of many, Lady Gaga did not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress on Feb. 8. But the House of Gucci star, 35, still spoke out after the awards snub on Instagram to kindly congratulate her pal Frederic Aspiras, who, along with Göran Lundström and AnnaCarin Lock, scored the biographic crime film a nomination for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. “Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Gaga wrote in her post, which featured a black-and-white snapshot of the pair.

After sharing more kind words about Frederic, the “Rain On Me” singer directed her attention towards the star-studded nominees that are eligible to win an Oscar next month.

“To all nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,” Gaga wrote. “Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!”

Gaga’s leading role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci was expected to be honored by the Academy. After all, the multi-talented star’s performance earned nominations at the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the SAG Awards, and more. Instead of Gaga, Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) scored Oscar nominations for Best Actress.

House of Gucci sadly didn’t fare too well in the Oscars nominations. In fact, it was only recognized in the Best Makeup & Hairstyling category. Gaga’s costar Jared Leto (who played Paolo Gucci) was snubbed in the Best Supporting Actor category, while the actual film failed to snag a nomination in the coveted Best Picture category.

Gaga’s fans are disappointed about this result. But it doesn’t take away from her big win at the 2019 Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Her hit tune “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born, earned Gaga her first-ever Academy Award that night. She’s also got 12 Grammys under her belt, as well as numerous Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations.