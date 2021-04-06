‘No Time To Die’: The Release Date & More

The wait has been long for Bond, but it will be worth it. From the release date to the cast, here’s everything you need to know about ‘No Time To Die.’

James Bond is back for his 25th adventure in No Time To Die. After many obstacles, the James Bond film will hit theaters this year. Daniel Craig is back once again as the iconic character, along with new and familiar faces.

The official synopsis for No Time To Die reads, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time To Die is a sequel to the 2015 Bond film Spectre, which ended with Bond riding off with Dr. Madeleine Swann. However, as the No Time To Die trailer has shown us, they didn’t get their happily ever after. No Time To Die has an incredible cast, and Billie Eilish sings the movie’s theme song. Billie and her brother Finneas, who co-wrote and produced the track, won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media already for “No Time To Die.” From the release date to the theater situation, here’s what to know about the 25th Bond film.

When Will The Film Be Released?

No Time To Die will be released globally on October 8, 2021. When the film began production in April 2019, the 25th Bond film was set to be released on April 3, 2020. The film was delayed in March 2020 as COVID-19 became a global pandemic and theaters closed.

No Time To Die was initially delayed until November 2020. When October rolled around, the film was pushed back again until April 2, 2021, since many theaters around the world had yet to reopen, especially in major markets like New York City and Los Angeles.

Even though vaccines began to be available in December 2020, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were still being felt globally. Theaters had yet to bounce back. No Time To Die’s release date was rescheduled a final time to October 8, 2021.

‘No Time To Die’ Cast

Daniel Craig is back as James Bond once again. After much uncertainty about whether he would return, Daniel decided to come back to the role one final time after appearing in 4 previous Bond films. He was “more involved in the writing” of No Time To Die than of the previous Bond films, according to GQ.

In his GQ profile, the actor made it clear that No Time To Die would be his final go-round as 007. “This is my last movie,” he said. “I’ve kept my mouth shut before and I’ve stayed out of it and I’ve respected it and I’ve regretted that I did.”

A number of other familiar characters are returning for No Time To Die along with Daniel, including Q (Ben Whishaw), M (Ralph Fiennes), Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), and Bill Tanner (Rory Kinnear).

No Time To Die will also feature many new faces. Oscar-winner Rami Malek is playing the movie’s villain, Lyutsifer Safin. Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will play Nomi, a new 00 agent. Knives Out breakout star Ana de Armas plays Paloma, a CIA agent who teams up with Bond. Billy Magnussen joins the cast as Logan Ash, a CIA agent who butts heads with Bond. Dali Benssalah plays Primo, a soldier and adversary Bond crosses paths with in Matera. David Dencik plays Valdo Obruchev, a scientist whose disappearance Bond investigates.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film. Danny Boyle was originally set to direct and co-write the screenplay with John Hodge, but they both left due to creative differences in 2018. Cary took over for Danny soon after. No Time To Die is written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Streaming Vs. Cinemas

No Time To Die will be coming out solely in theaters. Unlike Warner Bros. and Disney films in 2021, which are premiering simultaneously in theaters and on their streaming platforms, No Time To Die is being reserved for theaters only. The 25th Bond film has continued to be pushed back in hopes of the theater experience returning and the movie becoming a box office hit like the previous films.