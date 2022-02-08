Breaking News

Oscar Nominations 2022: See The Full List Of Nominees

Kristen Stewart
Neon/Everett Collection
OSCARS: INTO THE SPOTLIGHT - The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air live on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the Oscars show. (ABC) H.E.R.
THE OSCARS® - The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. "The Oscars" will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (AMPAS/ABC) RENÉE ZELLWEGER
OSCARS: INTO THE SPOTLIGHT - The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air live on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the Oscars show. (ABC)H.E.R.
OSCARS: INTO THE SPOTLIGHT - The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air live on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the Oscars show. (ABC)LESLIE ODOM, JR. View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment Director

The best film performances of the past year were rewarded with Oscar nominations on February 8. See the full list of the 2022 Academy Award nominees.

After weeks of predictions and hopes, the 94th Oscars nominations were finally unveiled on February 8. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the annual announcement of the nominees in a live presentation on both television and live stream. The 2022 Oscar nominations include many of the most notable names in Hollywood and honor the best of the best in film.

The 94th Oscars will air on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. This year, the Academy Awards will have a host, but that particular host (or possibly hosts) has not been officially revealed just yet. For now, it’s all about the nominations, and rightfully so. Check out the full list of Oscar nominees below:

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer.’ (Neon/Everett Collection)

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress 

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Will Smith
Will Smith in ‘King Richard.’ (Warner Bros./Everett Collection)

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…BOOM!

Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down To Joy,” Belfast
“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose in ‘West Side Story.’ (Everett Collection)

Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Documentary Short

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascensions
Flee
Attica
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

International Feature

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person In The World