Oscar Nominations 2022: See The Full List Of Nominees

The best film performances of the past year were rewarded with Oscar nominations on February 8. See the full list of the 2022 Academy Award nominees.

After weeks of predictions and hopes, the 94th Oscars nominations were finally unveiled on February 8. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the annual announcement of the nominees in a live presentation on both television and live stream. The 2022 Oscar nominations include many of the most notable names in Hollywood and honor the best of the best in film.

The 94th Oscars will air on March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. This year, the Academy Awards will have a host, but that particular host (or possibly hosts) has not been officially revealed just yet. For now, it’s all about the nominations, and rightfully so. Check out the full list of Oscar nominees below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Film Editing



Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film



Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Song



“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down To Joy,” Belfast

“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Visual Effects



Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematography



Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Documentary Short



Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascensions

Flee

Attica

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

International Feature



Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person In The World