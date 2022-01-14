Selena Gomez May Host The Oscars With Steve Martin & Martin Short

The stars of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ were called an ‘iconic trio’ who would be a ‘dream’ to take over as MCs for the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards.



The more the merrier! Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are reportedly being eyed to host the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards! Oscar organizers are said to be excited about the prospect of uniting a young Hollywood heavyweight such as Selena with two comedic legends like Steve and Martin on stage for the glamorous affair, per Variety. As all three starred on Hulu’s mega hit Only Murders in the Building and the award show is being broadcast on ABC, the choice would be a huge win for Disney, who owns both companies.

“I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said of Selena, Steve and Martin to the outlet. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will (Packer, Oscar producer) and the Academy about it.”

The news follows rumors of Pete Davidson’s name being tossed around as an early choice for MC. After the Oscars announced there would be a host after three years without one, the Saturday Night Live star was reportedly in talks to take the job. However, an insider told Variety that only an “informal conversation” took place, and nothing came of it. As Pete is a huge draw for NBC on SNL, it might not be the best move for competing network ABC to promote him.

Jimmy Kimmel served as the last host of the Oscars, having emceed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018. Other famous hosts over the past decade included James Franco/Anne Hathaway in 2011, Billy Crystal in 2012, Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, Neil Patrick Harris in 2015 and Chris Rock in 2016. While hosting can often be a blight on an entertainer’s resume (see Franco/Hathaway), the gig is still considered rather prestigious.

The final choice for who will host the 2022 Oscars will be made by Packer, ABC executives and the Academy. Insiders told Variety that there has been no decision made yet, talks are ongoing and there is “no frontrunner at this point.” Fingers crossed Selena, Steve and Martin fans!