See Pic

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Reunite For Son Saint’s Soccer Game After IG Drama: See Photos

kanye west kim kardashian
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes. Pictured: Chicago West, Saint West BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer

In a sharp change of tune, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were all smiles at son Saint’s soccer game after Instagram drama between the two.

Against all odds, and amidst turbulent and public relationship drama, it seems the former most famous couple in the world have found a way to coexist together. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West, 44, reunited after heated Instagram drama to support son Saint, 6, at his soccer game, and looked more than happy to do so. Smiling as they watched Saint alongside eldest daughter North, 8, Kim and Kanye seemed far from the level of estrangement suggested by their social media rows. See the first photos of the couple together since Kim became legally single, here!

In the pictures, Kim and Kanye chose similar dark hoodies and casual attire to play sideline parents. Kim stayed close to daughter North, who rocked an oversize grey sweater and her signature lime green braids, relaxing in a blue camp chair or standing right on the sidelines throughout the game. While seated, Kim also took the time to visit with North and some of her friends. Kanye hold back an enormous smile as he proudly watched Saint take the field, filming every moment he could on his navy iPhone.

kanye west kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited at son Saint’s soccer game, supporting him from the sidelines with daughter North. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews)

Since Kim first revealed she filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, it’s been a rocky road for the couple, and one that Kanye especially has made painstakingly public. Kim, who recently won her battle to be declared ‘legally single‘ in court, has been in a whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson, 28, which Kanye has been vocal about on constant Instagram posts to his millions of followers. From calling for his followers to verbally attack Pete to publicly revealing texts from Kim pleading Kanye to tone down his online presence, Kanye was relentless when it came to attacking Kim’s new beau.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Hottest Couple Moments -- Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Though for her own part Kim kept notably quiet on social media throughout the ordeal, she dropped a few small hints as to her real feelings on Kanye’s actions…one, not so small. Commenting on one post where Kanye again insinuated she had been withholding their children from him, Kim wrote: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.” Clearly, Kim’s words have since been proven by her and Kanye’s picture-perfect parental actions at their second eldest’s sports event.