Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Reunite For Son Saint’s Soccer Game After IG Drama: See Photos

In a sharp change of tune, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were all smiles at son Saint’s soccer game after Instagram drama between the two.

Against all odds, and amidst turbulent and public relationship drama, it seems the former most famous couple in the world have found a way to coexist together. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West, 44, reunited after heated Instagram drama to support son Saint, 6, at his soccer game, and looked more than happy to do so. Smiling as they watched Saint alongside eldest daughter North, 8, Kim and Kanye seemed far from the level of estrangement suggested by their social media rows. See the first photos of the couple together since Kim became legally single, here!

In the pictures, Kim and Kanye chose similar dark hoodies and casual attire to play sideline parents. Kim stayed close to daughter North, who rocked an oversize grey sweater and her signature lime green braids, relaxing in a blue camp chair or standing right on the sidelines throughout the game. While seated, Kim also took the time to visit with North and some of her friends. Kanye hold back an enormous smile as he proudly watched Saint take the field, filming every moment he could on his navy iPhone.

Since Kim first revealed she filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, it’s been a rocky road for the couple, and one that Kanye especially has made painstakingly public. Kim, who recently won her battle to be declared ‘legally single‘ in court, has been in a whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson, 28, which Kanye has been vocal about on constant Instagram posts to his millions of followers. From calling for his followers to verbally attack Pete to publicly revealing texts from Kim pleading Kanye to tone down his online presence, Kanye was relentless when it came to attacking Kim’s new beau.

Though for her own part Kim kept notably quiet on social media throughout the ordeal, she dropped a few small hints as to her real feelings on Kanye’s actions…one, not so small. Commenting on one post where Kanye again insinuated she had been withholding their children from him, Kim wrote: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.” Clearly, Kim’s words have since been proven by her and Kanye’s picture-perfect parental actions at their second eldest’s sports event.