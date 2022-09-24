Kim Kardashian Wears Silver Bustier Jumpsuit By D&G Ahead Of Milan Show: Photos

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a sexy silver jumpsuit in Milan. The reality icon, 41, wore the bustier style, silver one piece by Dolce & Gabbana as she stepped out for dinner in the Italian capital on Friday, Sept. 23. Still channeling Marilyn Monroe with her blonde hair, the California native looked ultra glam as she paired the straight-legged outfit with a pair of pointy boots and glowy, nude makeup.

The Kardashians on Hulu star is front and center in a hot new D&G campaign dubbed ‘Ciao, Kim’ which debuted via social media on Sept. 21. Kim shared the initial video showing her descending down the staircase of her private Gulfstream G65OER jet (also dubbed ‘Kim Air’) rocking sheer tights and pumps along with hot pants and a strapless top. With her hair slicked back into a bun and a pair of sunglasses partially hiding her face, she was greeted with a bouquet of white flowers as she made her way across the tarmac and encountered waiting paparazzi.

The initial video was followed by two others, seemingly following the mom-of-four on a glamorous trip to Italy. In a second, she rocks a blonde curled style much like the late Marilyn (whom she also channeled at the Met Gala by wearing her “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress) while eating pizza in the back seat of a limo, followed by gelato. After stuffing the gelato in a camera lens, she continues on with her evening. A third shows the bombshell dining on a plate of spaghetti as she wears a stunning silver sequin ensemble, similar to one she rocked during sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding weekend in Portofino. Kourtney and husband Travis Barker, along with their respective families, also wore D&G throughout the wedding.

Per invites that went on on social media, Kim is expected to make an appearance at the Italian label’s highly anticipated show in Milan on Saturday, Sept. 24. Her Canadian BFFs (and cousin duo) Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson shared that they’ll be attendance via Instagram stories, revealing they received branded shirts and a scarf in promotion of the event!