Kim Kardashian Dazzles In Sparkly Crop Top & Matching Hot Pants At Kourtney’s Reception: Watch

It looks like Kim Kardashian is having a blast at Kourtney‘s wedding in Italy! In a cute video posted on Kylie Jenner‘s official TikTok account during the reception, Kim is seen waving her hand over her head while strutting to “Dim All The Lights” by Donna Summer. Towards the end of the video, she brushes her hair to the side while smiling directly at the camera.

The sassy dance is accompanied by a strapless crop top embellished with rhinestones galore, and matching hot pants. The outfit is placed over a form fitting black bodysuit, while Kim’s platinum blonde hair is tied back with two pieces framing her face. The new blonde locks were spotted at the 2022 Met Gala, after Kim gave her hair a makeover in an extensive 14-hour dye job so she could resemble Marilyn Monroe.

The second time wearing a skintight black outfit that day, Kim was seen rocking a Dolce & Gabbana long sleeve lace black dress during Kourtney’s official wedding ceremony. The gown’s sleeves covered her hands, much resembling the bodysuit Kim wore during the reception. Her hair was strategically woven in an intricate bun, while a chunky gold necklace was placed over the gown’s turtleneck silhouette.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Post-Divorce Outfits: Her Best Looks After The Kanye West Split <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian</a> has given her closet a full makeover since her split from Kanye West. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used to let her ex-husband do all her styling, but after filing for divorce in Feb. 2021, Kim started to embrace her own sexy looks. Since she was declared <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/02/kim-kardashian-legally-single-status-court-ruling-kanye-west-divorce/">"legally single"</a> in Mar. 2022, the star has been rocking some truly striking ensembles. And now that she's with Pete Davidson, there are plenty of date-night outfits to put on display. The star has even opened up about <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/03/14/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-career-over-kardashians-trailer/">the influence Kanye</a> used to have on her fashion, admitting "I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear." In the same 'Kardashians' episode, she also confessed that fashion was 'the last thing [Kanye & I] had really in common." Here, Kim shows off her signature style in a Skims look. She teamed the Body Basics' "Square Neck Bodysuit" with python print pants from the Gucci by Tom Ford collection as she handed out ice cream at her SKIMS pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles on April 7, 2021. We've compiled even more of Kim's best looks as an independent woman. From leather ensembles to THOSE Balenciaga gloves, Kim's style has only gotten better since she split from Kanye. Kardashians Spotted In Portofino Ahead Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barkers Wedding Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5312495 210522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights

Kim rocked a black getup yet again the day before the wedding as she prepared to board a yacht that owned by luxury designer brand Dolce & Gabbana. While holding her daughter North‘s hand, she sported a long sheer asymmetrical black dress with a black bra underneath. She also accessorized the look with open toed sandals and a bright silver cross necklace.

The lavish wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was held in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. This was the third ceremony between the couple, as they first got legally married in an intimate event in Santa Barbara on May 15. They originally tied the knot in Las Vegas by an Elvis Presley impersonator, but revealed that they were not able to obtain a wedding license in time, rendering the marriage illegitimate.