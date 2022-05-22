Kim Kardashian Dazzles In Sparkly Crop Top & Matching Hot Pants At Kourtney’s Reception: Watch

It looks like Kim Kardashian is having a blast at Kourtney‘s wedding in Italy! In a cute video posted on Kylie Jenner‘s official TikTok account during the reception, Kim is seen waving her hand over her head while strutting to “Dim All The Lights” by Donna Summer. Towards the end of the video, she brushes her hair to the side while smiling directly at the camera.
The sassy dance is accompanied by a strapless crop top embellished with rhinestones galore, and matching hot pants. The outfit is placed over a form fitting black bodysuit, while Kim’s platinum blonde hair is tied back with two pieces framing her face. The new blonde locks were spotted at the 2022 Met Gala, after Kim gave her hair a makeover in an extensive 14-hour dye job so she could resemble Marilyn Monroe.
The second time wearing a skintight black outfit that day, Kim was seen rocking a Dolce & Gabbana long sleeve lace black dress during Kourtney’s official wedding ceremony. The gown’s sleeves covered her hands, much resembling the bodysuit Kim wore during the reception. Her hair was strategically woven in an intricate bun, while a chunky gold necklace was placed over the gown’s turtleneck silhouette.
Kim rocked a black getup yet again the day before the wedding as she prepared to board a yacht that owned by luxury designer brand Dolce & Gabbana. While holding her daughter North‘s hand, she sported a long sheer asymmetrical black dress with a black bra underneath. She also accessorized the look with open toed sandals and a bright silver cross necklace.
The lavish wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was held in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. This was the third ceremony between the couple, as they first got legally married in an intimate event in Santa Barbara on May 15. They originally tied the knot in Las Vegas by an Elvis Presley impersonator, but revealed that they were not able to obtain a wedding license in time, rendering the marriage illegitimate.