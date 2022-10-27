Pete Davidson’s Feelings About Charlamagne Having His Back After Kanye West Attacks (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson knows he’s got a “true friend” in Charlamagne Tha God. A source tells us that after embattled rapper Kanye West attacked Pete as related during a Drink Champs podcast appearance, and Charlamagne claims he stood up for the SNL icon, Pete, 28, was appreciative. “Pete reached out to Charlamagne and thanked him for standing up for him against Kanye,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Pete truly wants nothing to do with the drama and wishes Kanye would just move past this. Pete certainly has, and he’s focused on his own life. He just wishes Kanye would do the same. It meant a lot for Charlamagne to have his back and he knows he is a true friend. They go way back and even though Pete knows Charlamagne is cool with Kanye, he appreciates speaking up for him.”

The drama between the two men began when the King of Staten Island star began dating Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian, 42 — and Kanye, 45, (who shares kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, North, 9, and Psalm, 3 with Kim, strongly objected, regularly launching public attacks against Pete. The Saturday Night Live star and reality TV icon ultimately parted ways in August after nine months of dating. But according to Charlamagne, Kanye’s still preoccupied with Pete, and unloaded during a phone exchange that took place almost a year ago.

During the Brilliant Idiots podcast on October 19, Charlamagne shared details, saying that Kanye claimed during the Drink Champs appearance that Charlamagne was saying Kim dated Pete because he had a “bigger d***.” Charlamagne provided context in his own podcast appearance, saying that it all stemmed from a phone call in which Charlamagne says Kanye tried to get him to “talk sh**” about his friend Pete during an “argument” in November of 2021. “You know Pete is my friend, right?” he claims he said. Ye didn’t handle that news well, and allegedly began shouting, “My wife is out here f***ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis! And you won’t help me. You’re telling me that’s your friend? When you’re supposed to be culture?”

Charlamagne said he had to “laugh” about the outrageous comments and branded Kanye, who is currently being cancelled across the board for Anti-Semitic comments, a “master manipulator.” So while Pete may be out a girlfriend, he’s definitely still got quite a loyal friend in Charlamagne.