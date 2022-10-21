Kanye West Insisted Kim Kardashian Needed ‘Saving’ From Pete Davidson, Charlamagne Says

Another day, another feud for Kanye West. This time Ye, 45, is at odds with Charlamagne Tha God, 44. Kanye went on the Drink Champs podcast on Oct. 16 and complained about how Charlamagne previously said that Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian, 42, was dating Pete Davidson, 28, because of the size of the comedian’s penis. “Why are you talking about another man’s dick on camera?” Kanye said.

Charlamagne hit back at Kanye on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast and revealed details about an “argument” between the two men that occurred in November 2021 and revolved around Kim and Pete’s romance.

“He’s basically trying to get me on board to sh*t on somebody he knows is my friend, Pete Davidson,” Charlamagne said. “He’s like, ‘we got to save the new Marilyn Monroe,’ talking about Kim. I’m like, ‘Yo, you know Pete is my friend, right?’ ” the radio host added.

“Finally, he goes, ‘My wife is out here f***ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f***ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend, but you’re supposed to be culture?’ ” Charlamagne said in a loud voice, mimicking Kanye. “He’s screaming on the phone. What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?” Charlamagne added.

Charlamagne explained that he brought up what Kanye said on that alleged call only because the rapper is the one who started this drama. “The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f**ks with you, and you said that to me, but he gets on the interview and acts like he don’t know where that came from.” Charlamagne added of Kanye, “The motherf***er is a master manipulator.”

Kanye also brought how how he wants to “protect” Kim in his interview with Piers Morgan, which came out Oct. 21. “I may be divorced on paper but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector…,” the father of four said. Kanye added, “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?” He was asked if he still loves her, and he responded, “Absolutely, and I will love her for life, and oddly enough I will protect her”.

Kanye’s interview on Drink Champs has actually been deleted because of troubling things he said about George Floyd‘s murder. Ye claimed that George died of a fentanyl overdose, rather than “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” which is what George’s independent autopsy ordered by his family confirmed. Kanye also claimed that at Drake had sex with his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. He went on the Drink Champs podcast after his Twitter account was locked for his offensive anti-semitic posts that violated the platform’s policies.

Although Kim and Pete are broken up, the Saturday Night Live comedian has apparently been in contact with Kim about the ongoing drama with Kanye. “A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing,” the insider added.