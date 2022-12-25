Kim Kardashian Returns To Her Dark Hair & Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Gown For Christmas Eve Bash

The KarJenner Christmas Eve celebration was back and better than ever in 2022! After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19, the family was back in the celebratory mood this year. As always, Kim Kardashian stole the show with her outfit for the evening. The reality star traded in her honey blonde hair she’s had since the Met Gala for her original long brunette locks. She kept things magical with a curve-hugging silver gown that featured a skinny shoulder strap and another, thicker, more architectural sleeve.

Kim showed off her newly dyed hair alongside her longtime stylist Chris Appleton, who styled her hair in long luscious waves. The mom of four rocked a gun-metal smokey eye and nude lip to complement the look. She gave fans a glimpse at the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party, which was filled with extravagant red Christmas trees, oriental rugs, a big red ball pit for the kids, a ‘KardashianSEE’sians Kandies’ stand and more! The star went on to share several TikToks she made with her daughter North West and their friends and family throughout the evening, before Northie took the stage with Sia to perform ‘Snowman.’

In 2021, the KarJenners didn’t host their big, annual Christmas Eve party like usual, but they did have a “scaled back” version of the event with just family members. It was Kim’s first Christmas following her Feb. 2021 split from Kanye West, and the rapper was nowhere in sight in Kim’s family photos from the evening. This year, the pair is officially divorced after their split was finalized in November. In the pair’s divorce settlement, Kim and Kanye agreed that both parents would be able to see the children on “special days,” like holidays and birthdays, so we’ll have to wait and see how they do things this Christmas.

This is also Kim’s first Christmas as a single woman in general for quite some time. After splitting from Kanye, she started dating Pete Davidson in the fall of 2021, and they were seen out together one day after Christmas last year. However, the two split in July, and afterward, Kim made it clear that she was going to be enjoying the single life for a bit. “I just want to chill for a minute,” she said in September. “I think I need some time to myself to focus, finish school and all that.”

Kim is currently in law school with hopes of following in her late father’s footsteps. She passed the Baby Bar exam in Dec. 2021 (after originally failing twice) and is now finishing up her studies before taking the actual Bar exam. Between that, her multiple businesses and four children, she certainly still has a lot on her plate!