Kim Kardashian Returns To Her Dark Hair & Stuns In A Sparkling Silver Gown For Christmas Eve Bash

Christmas Eve is always a big deal for the KarJenners, and Kim Kardashian was definitely in the holiday spirit with her outfit at the family's 2022 celebration!

By:
December 25, 2022 9:44AM EST
kim kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian heads out to a house party during Art Basel with sister Khloe Kardashian in Miami. 03 Dec 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922981_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The KarJenner Christmas Eve celebration was back and better than ever in 2022! After being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19, the family was back in the celebratory mood this year. As always, Kim Kardashian stole the show with her outfit for the evening. The reality star traded in her honey blonde hair she’s had since the Met Gala for her original long brunette locks. She kept things magical with a curve-hugging silver gown that featured a skinny shoulder strap and another, thicker, more architectural sleeve.

Kim showed off her newly dyed hair alongside her longtime stylist Chris Appleton, who styled her hair in long luscious waves. The mom of four rocked a gun-metal smokey eye and nude lip to complement the look. She gave fans a glimpse at the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party, which was filled with extravagant red Christmas trees, oriental rugs, a big red ball pit for the kids, a ‘KardashianSEE’sians Kandies’ stand and more! The star went on to share several TikToks she made with her daughter North West and their friends and family throughout the evening, before Northie took the stage with Sia to perform ‘Snowman.’

In 2021, the KarJenners didn’t host their big, annual Christmas Eve party like usual, but they did have a “scaled back” version of the event with just family members. It was Kim’s first Christmas following her Feb. 2021 split from Kanye West, and the rapper was nowhere in sight in Kim’s family photos from the evening. This year, the pair is officially divorced after their split was finalized in November. In the pair’s divorce settlement, Kim and Kanye agreed that both parents would be able to see the children on “special days,” like holidays and birthdays, so we’ll have to wait and see how they do things this Christmas.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

This is also Kim’s first Christmas as a single woman in general for quite some time. After splitting from Kanye, she started dating Pete Davidson in the fall of 2021, and they were seen out together one day after Christmas last year. However, the two split in July, and afterward, Kim made it clear that she was going to be enjoying the single life for a bit. “I just want to chill for a minute,” she said in September. “I think I need some time to myself to focus, finish school and all that.”

Kim is currently in law school with hopes of following in her late father’s footsteps. She passed the Baby Bar exam in Dec. 2021 (after originally failing twice) and is now finishing up her studies before taking the actual Bar exam. Between that, her multiple businesses and four children, she certainly still has a lot on her plate!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad