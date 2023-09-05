Kourtney Kardashian: How She’s Doing After Brief Hospitalization That Had Travis Barker Racing Home

A source close to the Poosh founder said that she's returned home and is happy to be with her husband after he rushed home from his European tour.

September 5, 2023 10:06AM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is recovering after a short time spent in the hospital, according to a new report from PeopleWhile the reason for the hospitalization wasn’t revealed, sources close to the reality star, 44, revealed that she’s returned home. The new report comes just days after her husband Travis Barker47, rushed back to the U.S. from his tour with Blink-182 for an “urgent family matter.”

An insider told the outlet that Kourt was “back home now with her kids” on Monday, Sep. 4. They also revealed that she’s been recovering with her husband by her side. “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” they said.

The “All The Small Things” drummer and Kourtney were seen leaving a hospital together on Saturday, shortly after he returned home. While the family has not yet commented on what had happened, Travis did make a brief appearance in his son Landon’s TikTok livestream on Monday, per E! News.

Sources close to the reality star revealed that she’s home after her brief hospitalization. (Shutterstock)

Blink-182 announced that they’d be postponing the starting dates of their European reunion tour, as Travis returned home in a tweet on Friday. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the pop-punk trio said.

Kourtney is pregnant with her and Travis’ first child together. The baby boy will be her fourth child, as she shares kids Mason13, Penelope11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick, 40. Travis shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama17, as well as stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler48. Amid Kourt’s hospitalization, Shanna revealed that she was keeping Travis and his new wife in her prayers. 

Ahead of welcoming their baby, the Lemme founder and punk rock drummer have shown how excited they are for their first child together. Kourtney has posted tons of amazing maternity looks, showing off her baby bump. At the beginning of August, the pair took a romantic babymoon vacation together to celebrate that they were going to become parents together for the first time since getting married.

