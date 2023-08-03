Pregnant Kourtney Kardashain & Travis Barker Sneak Off For A Babymoon To The Beach

The gorgeous 'Kardashians' star took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to share hints of a romantic beach babymoon!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 3, 2023 11:36PM EDT
View gallery
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian confidently shows off her baby bump while holding hands with Travis Barker as they go for a coffee run near their Calabasas home. Travis exudes a cool vibe, while Kourtney rocks a stylish all-black outfit and completes her look with sunglasses. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as arriving back at the New York CIty Hotel Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Ref: SPL7034744 190523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, is about to be a mom of four! But before the big day happens, the Poosh founder and her hubby Travis Barker made time for what looked like a very romantic babymoon vacation. In photos you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, taken from the Kardashians beauty’s Instagram stories on Wednesday, the couple shared tiny, blissful hints of the tropical getaway. Video images of a serene morning beach were seen, as well as a pic of Kourt and Travis’ feet resting on a table — as Kourtney cradled her baby bump in a mini dress.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Another pic showed a pink convertible parked beneath palm trees, apparently to shuttle guests around the luxury beach resort. She also shared a stunning photo of palm trees at twilight, and a video clip of waves crashing on the beach at night — truly a magical sight. On Thursday, the pregnant mama also shared a scrumptious photo of a plate of donuts; potentially a late pregnancy craving indulgence.

Kourtney is already a seasoned mom — she welcomed Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 with ex Scott Disick, and she’s a stepmom to the Blink-182 drummer’s kids Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, as well as Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of Travis’ ex Shanna Moakler.

Throughout what must be a chaotic parenting life, the Lemme maven appears to love every minute of it. “Watching your kids grow every day—watching all the little moments,” she told Haper’s Bazaar of her favorite parts of motherhood. “I actually think my favorite part is that you relive your own childhood — going to Disneyland and watching all the movies I watched when I was a kid. I have so many of the books we read when we were little—so reading all the same books again. It’s really fun — you almost get to be a kid again and do all those magical things.”

More From Our Partners

ad