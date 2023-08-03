Pregnant Kourtney Kardashain & Travis Barker Sneak Off For A Babymoon To The Beach

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, is about to be a mom of four! But before the big day happens, the Poosh founder and her hubby Travis Barker made time for what looked like a very romantic babymoon vacation. In photos you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, taken from the Kardashians beauty’s Instagram stories on Wednesday, the couple shared tiny, blissful hints of the tropical getaway. Video images of a serene morning beach were seen, as well as a pic of Kourt and Travis’ feet resting on a table — as Kourtney cradled her baby bump in a mini dress.

Another pic showed a pink convertible parked beneath palm trees, apparently to shuttle guests around the luxury beach resort. She also shared a stunning photo of palm trees at twilight, and a video clip of waves crashing on the beach at night — truly a magical sight. On Thursday, the pregnant mama also shared a scrumptious photo of a plate of donuts; potentially a late pregnancy craving indulgence.

Kourtney is already a seasoned mom — she welcomed Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8 with ex Scott Disick, and she’s a stepmom to the Blink-182 drummer’s kids Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, as well as Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of Travis’ ex Shanna Moakler.

Throughout what must be a chaotic parenting life, the Lemme maven appears to love every minute of it. “Watching your kids grow every day—watching all the little moments,” she told Haper’s Bazaar of her favorite parts of motherhood. “I actually think my favorite part is that you relive your own childhood — going to Disneyland and watching all the movies I watched when I was a kid. I have so many of the books we read when we were little—so reading all the same books again. It’s really fun — you almost get to be a kid again and do all those magical things.”