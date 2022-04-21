Travis Barker’s Kids Help Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate 43rd Birthday At Disneyland: Photos

All three of Travis Barker’s children went to Disneyland on April 18 to celebrate his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian‘s 43rd birthday. The Poosh founder posted photos to Instagram of her and Travis, 40, with Landon Barker, 18, Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, as well as Kourtney’s 7-year-old son, Reign Disick. The blended family posed at the California park with Kourtney at the center of the group. The majority of them, including the birthday girl, rocked Mickey Mouse ears on their heads.

Kourtney shared more footage from their time at the Happiest Place on Earth, including one snapshot of Reign drinking juice and holding a stuffed animal. Kourt also captured glimpses of her Mickey Mouse-themed birthday cake and of the beloved park at nighttime. In the second-to-last photo in the post, The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer wrapped their arms around each other in front of Cinderella’s Castle.

“Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life 🥰😊❤️‍🔥 heart full,” Kourt wrote in her caption. Her future hubby commented on the post, “So blessed you were born, Happy Birthday.” Landon and Alabama, whom Travis shares with his ex Shanna Moakler, also shared love to their soon-to-be stepmom in the comments section.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See The Couple's Cutest Photos Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home. Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019** Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 43rd birthday at Disneyland with fiance Travis Barker. 18 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: Whatever / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA849432_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kourtney’s son Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, didn’t make it to Disneyland. It’s possible they were at home with their dad Scott Disick or Kourtney’s other family members. Still, it was so sweet to see Kourt spend quality time with Travis’ children, whom she’s been close to ever since her fairytale romance with Travis began.

“Kravis” got engaged in October, and then had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding ceremony on April 4. Fans thought they became husband and wife that night, but Kourtney later clarified that the couple didn’t have a marriage license with them, so they’re still not legally married.