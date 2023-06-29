Travis Barker Teases He & Kourtney Already Have A Baby Name As They Pose For Maternity Shoot

View gallery

Place your bets: will Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker name their new baby Oliver, Taylor, Ringo, Bonham, Lombardo…or Animal? On Wednesday (Jun. 28), Kourtney, 44, shared photos to her Instagram from a recent maternity shoot. In the pics, the Kardashians star poses by her pool in a sheer gray outfit. Travis, 47, wearing a white tank top and knit cap, joins his wife for a few shots. He also appeared in the comments section. “I already know his name,” the blink-182 drummer wrote.

Some fans suggested that Travis might name the boy Elvis or Clarence, alluding to Christian Slater‘s character in True Romance (and his love of Elvis Presley.) Others suggested that Travis and Kourt might name the child in tribute to someone he lost – either Monroe or Baker for Charles Monroe Still Jr. or Chris Baker, the security guard and assistant who died in the 2008 plane crash that nearly killed Travis. Another fan suggested Oliver or Taylor, a nod to Taylor Hawkins (real name Oliver Taylor Hawkins), the late Foo Fighters drummer who was close to Travis.

In a second Instagram post, Kourtney shared photos from the baby’s sex reveal party. “Little drummer boy coming soon,” she captioned the gallery. Travis again chimed in, posting a gif of The Muppets’ Animal behind his drum kit. There were no suggestions that Trav name his son after the Electric Mayhem drummer, but Animal Barker-Kardashian wouldn’t be the most exotic name in Calabasas.

This isn’t the first boy for Kourtney or Travis. The drummer has a son, Landon Barker, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Kourt also has a couple of sons – Mason and Reign Disick – whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. Scott, 40, reportedly reached out to his ex to congratulate her on the new addition to the family, even though Disick found the whole news “bittersweet.”

Mason, 13, Reign, 8 (and their 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick) will be closer to the new baby’s age than Travis’s kids: Landon turns 20 in October, while Alabama Barker will be 18 this year, and Atiana De La Hoya turned 24 in March.

Scott Disick wasn’t the only ex sending well-wishes to Kourt and Travis. Shanna, 48, was asked about Kourt’s pregnancy. While Shanna has not always been Kourt and Travis’s biggest fan, she said she was “very excited for them” and that she “hope(s) they have a great experience bringing a new life into the world.”