Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Reached Out’ To Ex Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker On Their Baby News

The former boyfriend of the soon-to-be mother of four 'congratulated' her and the Blink-182 drummer after they announced they were expecting over the weekend.

June 19, 2023 8:30PM EDT
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Scott Disick, 40, reportedly “reached out” to his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband Travis Barker, 47, to “congratulate” them on their upcoming bundle of joy. The reality star, who shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with the Lemme creator, found his action “bittersweet,” according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, but went along with it anyway. Kourtney and Travis announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert over the weekend.

“Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis,” the source told the outlet. Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant” during his concert on Friday and it brought on cheers from the crowd as well as a kiss and hug from the musician. Her idea was inspired by the band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

The happy news for the couple comes as Scott and Kourtney continue to co-parent their three children. The former lovebirds dated from 2006 until 2015 and Scott’s remained close with his ex’s family, even often appearing on their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He’s also appeared on their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, and has shared his feelings about the mother of his children often, including his previous hopes of reconciling with her.

“Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Scott said on an episode of  The Kardashians in April 2022. “I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all. It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it has become a huge adjustment losing her as sort of a best friend. Now we are really more coparents. I would say it is probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

After splitting from Kourtney, Scott has had other high profile relationships, including one with Sofia Richie and one with Amelia Hamlin. Kourtney dated Younes Bendjima before going from friendship to romance with Travis. They got hitched in May 2022 and exchanged vows three times.

