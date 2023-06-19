Scott Disick Celebrates Father’s Day With His 3 Kids After Kourtney Announces She’s Pregnant: Photos

Scott Disick had a special Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18 after his ex Kourtney Kardashian announced special news of her own. Scott, 40, took his three children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, to Nobu Malibu, where they enjoyed a nice meal as a family. It was Scott’s first public outing with all his kids after Kourtney, 44, announced that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband Travis Barker. Scott has not reacted to Kourtney’s big news yet.

Scott wore a black hoodie sweatshirt and matching pants to his Father’s Day celebration. The Talentless founder also rocked black sunglasses, a red hat, and a colorful pair of sneakers. He arrived at the popular restaurant in California with his three adorable children, who were born during his 10-year relationship with Kourtney. The exes dated from 2006 to 2015 and their up-and-down romance was showcased on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Since his split from Kourtney, Scott has dated several women including Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie. Last year, he was linked to Kimberly Stewart, but it’s unclear if they are still together. Kourtney, meanwhile, got married to Travis, 47, in 2022 and they are expecting their first baby together. Kourtney shared the big news at a Blink-182 concert on June 16, by holding up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” sign while her hubby was performing on stage. Her pregnancy announcement was a clear reference to the “All The Small Things” video from 1999.

After announcing her pregnancy, Kourtney shared her first baby bump pictures on Instagram, revealing that she’s pretty far along in the process. The POOSH founder wore a fitted mesh bodysuit to show off her tummy as Travis held onto his drumsticks and pretended to play on the bump. The baby news comes a year after Kourtney ended a grueling IVF process, which she and Travis documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians. This will be the seventh child overall for Kourtney and Travis, who has three children of his own with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.