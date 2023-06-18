Stormi Webster, 5, Snuggles Up To Dad Travis Scott For London Eye Ride On Father’s Day: Photo

Stormi Webster looked as cute as could be during her latest outing with her dad Travis Scott, 32. The five-year-old reportedly flew in to London, England on her mom Kylie Jenner‘s private jet to spend Father’s Day weekend with the rapper, and they looked like they were having a great time. Both were photographed walking together as they took a ride on the London Eye and at one point, Travis also picked up his adorable daughter.

Stormi wore a red tank top, light denim jeans, and black and white sneakers. She also had her hair in braids and had a starfish painted on her cheek. Travis looked casually cool in a long-sleeved black shirt that had “Listen to Silence” printed on it in white text, long black shorts, gray socks, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Just a few weeks ago, Travis also spent time with Stormi as well as his ex Kylie to celebrate her graduation from preschool. Stormi’s cousins, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson, were also graduating, so it was a family affair that included Blac Chyna and Khloe Kardashian. TMZ captured photos of the proud parents and their little ones and they all looked like they were having a great time.

Travis and Kylie, who split 11 months after having their second child, a son, in Feb. 2022, appeared to get along at the event but “didn’t appear to interact” much during the ceremony, according to TMZ. The two stars have been co-parenting their two children since their breakup and seem to be doing it in a healthy and productive way. After their latest split, a source told Us Weekly that they are known to stay friends despite their on-again, off-again relationship.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the source said. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again and off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”