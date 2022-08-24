Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart ‘Are Dating’: How Their Friendship Turned Into A Romance

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for Hulu/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Following months of romance speculation, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 39, and Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart, 42, are dating! But a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they are taking it slow. “Yes, they are dating, but they are taking this one day at a time,” the pal told us. “Because they have been friends for so many years, they believe that labels are not necessary. They have always had much love for each other and will continue to whether this works out or not.”

The source continued, explaining that Kimberly’s family is onboard for the budding romance, while those close to Scott are “hopeful” the new age-appropriate romance could flourish. “People in Scott’s circle are hopeful this could work because they have a lot in common,” they continued. “Scott saw how Kourtney found love from someone who was always just a friend, Travis [Barker]. He sees how happy she is and how having a friendship first really gave them a strong foundation. He didn’t think that his friendship with Kimberly could evolve into more, but he was wrong. They are taking one day at a time, but care for each other on so many levels and, of course, her entire family approves!”

A second source close to Scott confirmed that the duo’s friendship has turned into something more serious. “They were being very secretive about things at first, but it wasn’t hard to keep it a secret because they have been friends for so long, then it turned to more,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in separate comments. “Scott’s super tight with her bother so no one thought much of him being over at her place or hanging out with her family. And he’s known her dad forever too, because of his friendship with Sean, so it’s very easy for him to fit right in with the family.”

The comments come on the heels of Scott and Kimberly stepping out for dinner at Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica on August 21. Though they’ve been seen dining out before, this particular appearance raised eyebrows, as they were holding hands during the romantic outing.