Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out On The Beach At Resort Where They Got Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, have returned to where their future together began: the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., where they got engaged on the beach in Oct. 2021. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here, the sentimental couple can be seen showing off their love on the beach as they strolled hand-in-hand and even took a rest to make out in the sand, with the mom of three lying on top of the father of three. Kourtney wore a romantic lime green silk slip dress that featured a high slit up her right leg and paired it with a black motorcycle jacket and black boots. Travis stayed true to his edgy rocker style with a black printed tee, black jeans, and black sneakers. He accessorized with a layered gold chain necklace and they both rocked black shades.

The happy couple, who tied the knot officially at the Santa Barabra courthouse on May 15 before having a formal wedding ceremony and reception in Portofino, Italy one week later, also shared snippets of their stay at the $2,000 per night hotel on Instagram. Kourtney shared a carousel of snapshots from her and Travis’ oceanside retreat on Instagram on July 25, captioning them, “once upon a weekend.” The first picture in the slideshow showed her and the Blink-182 drummer walking down the street at sunset holding hands. Travis wore black jeans and a white tee, while Kourtney showed off her edgy sense of style in loose-fitting black cargo pants and a black long-sleeve tee. She also shared a video of waves gently meeting the shore from a balcony at the picturesque resort at sunset.

Other snapshots from their romantic weekend getaway included a table set up with photos of the couple, rose petals, and champagne, a photo of the beach, a room key envelope that read “Kravis”, and rose petals on a white bed that spelled out “T” and “K”. Kourtney also shared a quote from Winnie the Pooh she stumbled upon that was imprinted in stone. The quote fittingly read, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart and I’ll stay there forever.” The final photo in the carousel was a selfie Kourtney took wearing a black lace face mask that covered her entire head and a black printed hoodie.

Travis shared some snapshots from their weekend as well. The first photo he posted on Instagram was a selfie of Kourtney’s head resting on his chest. The second photo showed their bottom halves snuggled up together, with Travis in black shorts and Kourtney in red shorts. “Timeless,” he captioned the pictures.

The Poosh founder and Travis also took a beachside trip at the beginning of July with Penelope Disick and Reign Disick after Travis was hospitalized with pancreatitis. The happy couple also took to Instagram to show off their dreamy time together, which involved a gorgeous ride in Travis’ classic orange Chevy pickup truck. During Travis’ several-day stay in the hospital, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kourtney reacted to the scary situation. “When he was rushed to the hospital, she was very scared. Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her. She knew that she had to be strong for Travis,” the insider noted. “She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t.”

A month before Travis’ health scare, another source close to the KarJenner family EXCLUSIVELY told HL that the eldest Kardashian sister adores being married to him and “is telling everyone to call her Mrs. Barker.” How sweet!