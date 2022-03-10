Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Publicly Make Out In The Middle Of The Beach – Photos

The sands were hot at Laguna Beach but not as sizzling as the PDA between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The engaged couple locked lips in a passionate make-out sesh for all to see.

If this is how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker behave when they’re just engaged, imagine how these two will act after they tie the knot. In photos obtained by TMZ, Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, got hot and heavy while out on the sands in Laguna Beach on Tuesday (Mar. 9). The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum straddled Travis while kissing her husband-to-be, and the blink-182 drummer decided to free Kourt of her jeans by pulling them down. Thankfully, the Poosh founder was wearing a black one-piece swimsuit because there was a family near these two lovesick fools. ‘

Afterward, when Kourt and Travis were done sucking face, she stripped off her jeans and joined her fiancé for a dip in the waters. Before this sandy love-fest, Travis and Kourtney spent time near the pool at the Montage Resort. The two are staying there for apparently a romantic getaway, and they clearly let the mood overwhelm them.

Days before the two headed to Laguna Beach, Kourtney got a sweet little revenge on Travis. Kourt decided not to wait for Devil’s Night in October and, instead, busted out the two-ply to paper Travis’s front lawn. “GOT YOU,” Kourt wrote in Charmin, creating some giant graffiti in front of Travis’s home. Kourt also wrote “LOL” and “HAHA” on the grass. It seems that Travis will have to step up his prank game now that he’s found someone who will go toe-to-toe with him on these kinds of stunts.

Kourt recently opened up about the “therapy journey” she underwent to get to this place of happiness. She began this self-improvement in 2017, shortly after she split from her longtime partner, Scott Disick. “I would just start crying all the time,” she said when discussing the breakup with Bustle. She had an “abundance” of feelings but no way to handle them. Since undergoing therapy, she’s become more “sensitive” and aware of her emotional needs and surroundings.

“I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it,” she said. “I’m like, ‘If we didn’t go through these roller coasters, you wouldn’t get to the good part.'” Judging by these new photos, Kourtney is enjoying this part of the roller coaster ride.