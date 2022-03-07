Kourtney Kardashian Toilet Papers Travis Barker’s Lawn & She Has The Photos To Prove It

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love to keep their relationship fun — and apparently, they enjoy some healthy back-and-forth pranks too!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiance Travis Barker, 46, seem to enjoy pranking each other and — judging by Kourtney’s “weekend” roundup Instagram share — she’s had the last laugh! On Monday, March 7, the Poosh founder shared a series of snaps with her 163 million followers. The first photo in the series shows Travis’s immaculate lawn covered in toilet paper that spelled out the words “Got You.”

In the following photo, Kourtney showed that she was not done with the toilet paper just yet. She clearly thought she was being funny, as she spelled out the abbreviations “LOL” and “HAHA” in toilet paper on his front lawn. She added the letter “K” to the artistic lawn installation, as her way of signing it. The next two photos are completely random and have nothing to do with her prank, but everything to do with her life!

The third slide is a video, which shows two horses horsing around and giving sloppy wet kisses to each other. The following photo is the most shocking of all, perhaps. In it, Kourtney appears to be hiding her celebrity self and is dressed in a long trench coat, black sunglasses, and a black hat. She taking a mirror selfie with a background that looks to be a (gasp) public restroom!

The following several photos are also very random. One photo shows a drawing of Travis, which, as he pointed out on his Instagram, Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, drew for him. The other photos are of delicious food that the couple — who are currently planning their wedding — grubbed on over the weekend. The last photo in the series is of a stack of toilet paper, alluding to the possibility that Kourtney was not done being mischievous just yet! Although Kourtney clearly had fun with the TP, Travis didn’t seem to think it was quite as humorous. Although he comments on nearly every single one of his lady love’s posts, the Blink 182 drummer was radio silent in the comments.