Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Gush Over Their ‘Beautiful’ Love With Sweet Message

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Travis Barker claimed he found ‘something beautiful’ and plans to ‘fight like hell for it’ when it comes to his love for Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker, 46, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42, recently paid tribute to their sweet relationship for all to see. The Blink-182 band member took to Twitter to give his sweetheart a shoutout. “Find something beautiful and fight like hell for it,” he tweeted. His message didn’t go unnoticed, especially to Kourt. She reshared his tweet on her Instagram Story and added a red heart emoji along with it.

The lovebirds got engaged in October with a romantic beach proposal. Travis popped the question as they were surrounded by candles and red rose petals in the shape of a heart. Now, they are well on their way to planning their perfect wedding. They are already planning out the fine details of the wedding, including who’s invited. Initially, her ex and baby daddy Scott Disick didn’t make the cut but she seemingly has had a change of heart.

A source close to the Poosh founder told HollywoodLife that she has “seen another side of Scott lately” and “will absolutely be inviting Scott to their wedding.” The source also claims that he “has been spending an extraordinary amount of time with the kids and Kourtney really appreciates this.” And the Flip It Like Disick star proved it recently by spending a beach day with their three kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Wedding aside, there has also been talk of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star wanting to expand her family with Travis. A separate source told HollywoodLife that kids are definitely in the cards for Kourt and Travis. “Kourtney has been calling Travis her ‘future baby daddy’ before they even got engaged, so no one is surprised to learn that they are planning to have another child together,” the insider said.

“They want to do this right after they wed but would not be shocked if this happened before they were wed,” the source continued. “Kourtney wants the husband and newborn baby scenario, and she is going to have this.” Whether the wedding or a baby comes first, it seems like Kourt and Travis are going strong and the sweet Twitter message only proves it further.