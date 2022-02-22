Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Plays With Their 3 Kids On The Beach In Miami — Photos 

Scott Disick was a doting dad during a recent visit to the beach with his three children. See the adorable photos here!

Scott Disick is the World’s Best Dad! The 38-year-old took the beach in Miami recently with his three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The 38-year-old went casual cool in a black t-shirt and light blue swim trunks, also sporting sunglasses to keep the Miami rays at bay. Penelope still rocked her adorable Little Mermaid-esque red locks and a pink-and-orange one piece while Reign wore green-and-white-striped swim trunks. Mason helped dad with the little ones in a long-sleeve grey-and-white tie dyed tee and black pants to protect himself from the sun.

The beach trip with the kids comes after it was revealed Kourtney had a “change of heart” for inviting her ex to her wedding to fiancé Travis Barker. “When she first got engaged, she had no plans on inviting Scott to the wedding. There was too much drama going on and she didn’t think he could ever accept that she had moved on,” a source EXCLUSIVELY explained HollywoodLife.

“But Kourtney has seen another side of Scott lately and he does understand that she’s getting married, and happily moving on with her own life,” our insider continued. “So, she’s had a change of heart and will absolutely be inviting Scott to their wedding. She cares about him and wants him to be a part of her special day. She has seen a lot of growth in Scott and would love for him to attend.”

Plus, Kourt will “always have love for Scott in some capacity” in spite of the “ups and downs” of their relationship because he is the father of her children. The source shared how Kourt ultimately wants a “happy and healthy relationship” with the Flip It Like Disick star. A second insider also shared that Scott has definitely been redeeming himself lately and “has been spending an extraordinary amount of time with the kids and Kourtney really appreciates this.”