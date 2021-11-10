Exclusive

Why Scott Disick ‘Won’t Be Invited’ To Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker holding hands while going out for dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266772 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
, , and

Sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that Scott Disick ‘isn’t invited and won’t be invited’ to ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. Learn more here.

Scott Disick will not be invited to ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker, multiple sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. After about a year of dating, Travis, 45, proposed to the Poosh founder, 42, in October. While the two are still in the early stages of wedding planning, sources close to the family have shared that Scott, 38, “isn’t invited and won’t be invited.”

travis barker and kourtney kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“Kourtney is of the mindset that she is going towards her future, and the past with Scott shouldn’t be there on her special day,” one source shared, adding that the “likelihood of Scott being a part of Kourtney’s wedding in any way is pretty nonexistent.” A second source added that Kourtney “doesn’t think it would be appropriate” given the relationship between her ex and future husband.

However, the insider maintained that it “wouldn’t matter one way or another,” explaining that Scott does not particularly have a desire to attend the big day anyway. “Scott would never go in a million years unless something miraculous happened,” the source said. “But the way things stand now, there’s no chance of him making an appearance.” A third source echoed the same sentiments about Scott not scoring an invite.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Their Photos Together After Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick get together and check out Malibu Eye Center Optometry while sipping on cold Starbuck's drinks. The former couple appeared to be checking out some shades for the summer.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

scott disick
Scott Disick (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“There is no way that Scott would be invited because the last thing that Kourtney wants is drama at her wedding. He is so unpredictable,” the source said, reiterating Scott’s lack of interest in the nuptials regardless. “Even if he was invited, he would not go,” the insider shared. “He could have had this with Kourtney, and he will have to live with that regret forever.”

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after dating on and off for nearly a decade. They share children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, together, although never formally married. A source previously told HL that the children, as well as the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner family, are “super happy” about Kourtney and Travis’ engagement.

“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” the source shared. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.” Scott, however, has not been able to say the same. A source told HL that Scott had been “distancing himself a little bit from the Kardashian family because he feels excluded” following the engagement, calling it a “bitter pill to swallow.”