Kourtney Kardashian Will Invite Scott Disick To Her Wedding: Why She’s Had A ‘Change Of Heart’

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t initially planning on inviting Scott Disick to her wedding with Travis Barker because of the ‘drama’ but now ‘wants him to be a part of her special day.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is set to get married to Travis Barker but the big question has been whether she plans on inviting her ex and the father of her three children Scott Disick to her wedding. Initially, the Poosh founder wasn’t keen on inviting her ex but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she has had a “change of heart” and that he will now receive an invite. “When she first got engaged, she had no plans on inviting Scott to the wedding. There was too much drama going on and she didn’t think he could ever accept that she had moved on,” the source explained.

“But Kourtney has seen another side of Scott lately and he does understand that she’s getting married, and happily moving on with her own life,” our insider continued. “So, she’s had a change of heart and will absolutely be inviting Scott to their wedding. She cares about him and wants him to be a part of her special day. She has seen a lot of growth in Scott and would love for him to attend.”

Plus, Kourt will “always have love for Scott in some capacity” in spite of the “ups and downs” of their relationship because he is the father of her children. Most importantly, she wants to maintain a “happy and healthy relationship” with the Flip It Like Disick star. A second source also shared that Scott has been redeeming himself lately and “has been spending an extraordinary amount of time with the kids and Kourtney really appreciates this.”

Because of this, she feels comfortable with him being there for her special day. “Kourtney is proud of how far Scott has come and how he has reacted to her new life, and she knows that he will always be a part of her family,” our source added. “She is inviting him, and it will be up to him what he chooses to do. But to not invite him seems petty to her at this point.”

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nine years from 2006 to 2015. They never got married but they do share three kids together, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. After they split, Scott moved on to Sofia Richie. Despite their 16-year age gap, they dated for three years. He then moved on to Amelia Gray. By the time they split, he was hoping to get back with Kourt but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star moved on to Travis Barker and are now focused on planning their wedding.