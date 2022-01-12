Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Relying’ On Family To Help ‘Pull Off Dream Wedding’ Soon

, and

Sources close to the KarJenner clan are EXCLUSIVELY sharing with HL the details of Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming nuptials!

Now that Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, are gearing up to walk down the aisle, Kourt is beginning to think of how she wants the big day to play out. According to a few KarJenner sources, the Poosh founder is ready to rely on mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian for a little advice!
“In addition to hiring professional helpKourtney is relying heavily on her mom and sisters to help every step of the way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Kourtney wants to elicit their help and advice on every aspect including the dress, venue, décor, lighting, flowers, etc. She knows they all have impeccable taste and she completely trusts that they know her well enough to know what she’s looking for,” the source went on. “Kourtney absolutely has a vision, but she’s counting on Kris and her sisters to help pull off her dream wedding.”
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian attend the E! People’s Choice Awards (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

In addition, another insider close to the family told us Kourtney “wants to be married in 2022” and is “setting her sights on this summer.” The reality star ideally wants to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat, however, so the couple does want to keep the dates flexible.

“Travis has pretty much let Kourtney handle the details of the wedding because he feels that she has a much better vision than he does, and he wants it to be perfect for her,” the insider continued. “They are not sparing any expense and have hired wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who does all the Kardashian’s big events. She will be working closely with Kourtney and Kris on this and has already gotten the ball rolling.” Although the bride-to-be is more than excited to start planning for the big day, the source also noted Kourtney is “taking a laid-back approach” and “isn’t rushing anything.” Moreover, the couple doesn’t want the wedding to be “massive,” but since their combined families are large, a packed guest list “can’t really be avoided.”

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV VMAs (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock).
Although “Kravis” as they’re now known made their romance official shortly after Valentine’s Day 2021, they found themselves so in love they simply had to get engaged! The Blink-182 drummer proposed on Oct. 17 on a beautiful beach in Montecito, California to the mom-of-three and Kourtney happily obliged.