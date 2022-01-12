Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Relying’ On Family To Help ‘Pull Off Dream Wedding’ Soon

“In addition to hiring professional help , Kourtney is relying heavily on her mom and sisters to help every step of the way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Kourtney wants to elicit their help and advice on every as pect including the dress, venue, décor, lighting, flowers, etc. She knows they all have impeccable taste and she completely trusts that they know her well enough to know what she’s looking for,” the source went on. “ Kourtney absolutely has a vision, but she’s counting on Kris and her sisters to help pull off her dream wedding .”

In addition, another insider close to the family told us Kourtney “wants to be married in 2022” and is “setting her sights on this summer.” The reality star ideally wants to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat, however, so the couple does want to keep the dates flexible.

“Travis has pretty much let Kourtney handle the details of the wedding because he feels that she has a much better vision than he does, and he wants it to be perfect for her,” the insider continued. “They are not sparing any expense and have hired wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who does all the Kardashian’s big events. She will be working closely with Kourtney and Kris on this and has already gotten the ball rolling.” Although the bride-to-be is more than excited to start planning for the big day, the source also noted Kourtney is “taking a laid-back approach” and “isn’t rushing anything.” Moreover, the couple doesn’t want the wedding to be “massive,” but since their combined families are large, a packed guest list “can’t really be avoided.”