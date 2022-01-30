Kourtney Kardashian Shares Travis Barker Throwback Pics Before They Were A Couple

Kourtney Kardashian shared several photos of her standing and smiling in June 2018 while her now-fiance Travis Barker was standing in the background, right after he said he’d ‘die’ for her.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is reminiscing about a time when she and her fiance Travis Barker, 46, were no more than just friends. The soon-to-be wife shared throwback pics of her and the Blink 182 drummer standing in the same room three years before they turned a friendship into romance. In the cute snapshots, the reality star is wearing a tan jacket over a white top as she looks in front of her and takes a drink of a beverage in a cup, and the musician is standing behind her while wearing a T-shirt and backwards baseball cap.

“June 2018,” Kourtney captioned the post, which was shared on Jan. 29. It didn’t take long for fans to gush over the couple before they were a couple, in the comments section, and Travis also joined in by simply replying with, “Soulmates,” along with a red heart emoji. “Friends to lovers,” one fan pointed out while another wrote, “it was meant to be.” One fan shared that it was, “a beautiful full circle moment” and others couldn’t get over how “adorable” the lovebirds both looked.

Kourtney’s throwback pics came around the same time Travis posted a pic of them sharing a passionate kiss, which can be seen below, along with the caption, “I Would Die 4 U.” The PDA-filled gem received just as much attention as Kourtney’s post and brought out more comments from friends and fans who are inspired by their relationship. “Now that’s a love I want to find,” one fan even wrote.

Kourtney and Travis have been dating since around the beginning of 2021. They went Instagram official with a post for Valentine’s Day that same year and have seemed inseparable ever since. From casual outings in L.A. and beyond, to fancy outings at star-studded events, these two know how to impress with their love for each other.

Before he popped the question to Kourtney, Travis had appeared as a friend on multiple episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years, proving they have known each other for a while as neighbors. Although a wedding date has yet to be announced, their union is sure to be epic and fulfilling and we’re wishing them a lifetime of happiness together!