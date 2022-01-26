Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Red Leather Top & Matching Slacks In Sexy New Photos

Va-va-voom! Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in her latest sexy look on the ‘gram, declaring, ‘we ride at dawn.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, looked straight out of Vogue magazine in her latest look! The Poosh founder rocked an ultra sexy red leather outfit as she posed for a trio of images on Instagram, posted on Wednesday, Jan. 26. She paired a sleeveless, turtleneck top with a matching pair of slacks as she crouched in front of a white wall, showing off a pair of high-heeled black boots.

She kept her raven colored hair center parted and pulled back into a tiny bun. As always, her glam was on point with a dewy, bronzed skin, luscious black lashes, and a neutral smokey eye, finished with a nude lip. “We ride at dawn,” she hilariously captioned the post, referencing a popular meme rooted in old adventure movie humor. Her all-leather outfit certainly suggested she was ready to get on a horse!

The photo racked up nearly 500,000 likes in just a few short hours, with several friends commenting back. “Which car we taking???” Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS CMO Tracy Romulus asked. “Red hot,” Tik Tok star Tinx commented, while close friend Stephanie Shepherd simply left fire emojis. Fiancé Travis Barker was also loving the vibe, writing, “Wifey” with an engagement ring emoji.

Speaking of Travis, fans can’t wait for these two — dubbed “Kravis” — to tie the knot! The Blink 182 drummer popped the question with an ultra-romantic proposal in October at the ritzy Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, CA. No detail was left to spare, as Travis commissioned florist Jeff Leatham to design a massive heart made of roses and candles for the epic moment. Kourtney took to social media to announce the news immediately after, writing, “forever” as the newly engaged pair celebrated with a family dinner!

Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker, 16, who Travis shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, is particularly excited for the upcoming nuptials. “Alabama pretty much already feels like Kourtney is a motherly figure for her, but she can’t wait until [Travis and Kourtney] get married so she can officially call Kourtney her stepmom,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Alabama is so close with her dad already and she knows it’s not always easy bringing two families together. But Alabama feels like Kourtney is such a perfect fit and she feels so lucky to call her family.”